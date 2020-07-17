Sweet, smiling Oscar is 7 years old and looking for his forever home. Oscar has been with us for the last four weeks and we would love to tell you about what we have learned about our dear friend.
Not only is our Oscar incredibly handsome, but he is pure love wrapped up in the form of a canine. Oscar just wants to be everyone’s friend, and he isn’t afraid to be himself or show his emotions. He wears his heart on his sleeve...or in this case, paw.
Oscar is a pretty goofy boy. His butt wiggles when he makes a new friend are a sight that needs to be seen by all. Oscar has a sweet, affectionate, and playful disposition. He loves chasing balls, toys, frisbees, laying in his luxury kiddie pool...just living life.
This boy’s smile is nothing short of infectious, and we know that he will bring lots of happiness and joy to his forever family, just like he does with all of his friends at MCR.
Oscar is the definition of good vibes, so if you are looking for a summer of laughter, love, and fun, come meet Oscar!
Oscar has lived with cats and has done well with them. Oscar prefers to be the only dog in the home, as he loves to be the center of attention. He is great with people of all ages, but we recommend that Oscar lives with some older, sturdier children due to the turbulent butt wiggles we mentioned above.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, our adoption processes have changed. Please contact us for the most current information about adopting a dog from MCR. If you have questions about Oscar or want to schedule a meet-and-greet, email adopt@meridianrescue.org. We kindly ask that you review the website and read the dog’s bio before contacting us, as the answers to most questions can be found online. Thank you!