Seven-year-old Oscar is patiently waiting for his forever-home. We can’t believe this handsome guy is still here after entering our care 18 days ago. Oscar came to us because his living situation had changed and his people were no longer able to care for him.
This sweet, goofy, good-boy loves to live life to the fullest. We’re not saying Oscar is easily amused, but he is just happy to do what others may call the “simple” things in life ... sunbathing, tug-a-war, fetch, Frisbee, even just sitting by your side getting belly rubs. Oscar is content just spending quality time with you!
He enjoys the company of humans and sucks up all the cuddles, pets, playtime, and attention he can get. We guarantee you’ll fall in love with his goofy and sweet natured disposition. Those big brown eyes of his and that wide happy-go-lucky smile are what dreams and magic are made of.
Oscar needs to be the only dog in his home, does well with cats, older children (he can tend to become very excited and unaware of his butt wiggles knocking small children over easily). He is housetrained and crate trained, has lived with feline friends before but has been known to chase off stranger felines from his backyard. He is a very smart boy who does great with positive reinforcement training. He is eager to learn and wants to please! He does know basic commands, but would love to learn all the things!
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, our adoption processes have changed. Please visit meridianrescue.org/our-dogs/#adopt for the most current information about adopting a dog from MCR.
If you have questions about Oscar or want to schedule a meet-and-greet, email adopt@meridianrescue.org. We kindly ask that you review the website and read the dog’s bio before contacting us, as the answers to most questions can be found online. Thank you!