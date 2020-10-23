Hello hooman, my name is Marvin. I’m 2 years old and looking for a person of my very own. I have big beautiful brown eyes, and my friends at Meridian Canine Rescue tell me I am gorgeous. I agree I’m pretty hckin’ cute. I came to MCR to get some help finding my very own forever home, so I thought I’d tell you a little about myself ...
I’m a shy, sensitive girl. Sometimes I can get scared easily, and I tend to be a little afraid of newcomers, loud noises or fast movements. I like to take my sweet time growing my relationships with new people, so I would love to have a person that will allow me to warm up to them on my own terms. It takes me some time to be able to build trust and warm up, but once I do I’m a very sweet girl who just likes to lounge around and be at your side. I am good with other dogs and have lived with them in the past, but I think a nice, confident dog can help me come out of my shell and help me build some confidence of my own, as I working on believing in myself.
I really like going for walks. It doesn’t matter if it’s in the foothills, a stroll in the park, or just around the block — I am great on the leash and would love to stroll along side you. I’m a very smart lass, and I know lots of commands like “sit,” “come,” “off,” “kennel,” “truck” (for rides in the car), and “leave it.” I would love a home that can commit to working with me and my big brain consistently. I am also housetrained and crate trained, but my favorite spot to sleep and lounge is under a nice cool bed. I prefer to live a life without children. It’s not that I don’t like them ... it’s just that they tend to make me very nervous.
I hope someone out there will let me show them what I have to offer! My friends at MCR have said that I am a very good girl so I hope if you’re reading this you can take their word for it. I would love to be your new adventure buddy.
If you have questions about Marvin or want to schedule a meet-and-greet, email adopt@meridianrescue.org. Thank you!