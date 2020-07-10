Do you like Piña coladas, and getting caught in the rain?! Then keep scrolling because Jango isn’t much of a fan of either of those things, but we can tell you what he does enjoy ...
Jango is still regularly updating his dating profile in hopes of finding that chemistry and connection we are all looking for. He likes long walks and being able to stop and smell alllllll the things! He LOVES his toys, like, a lot. We’ll get into that soon. He likes long naps, car rides, nature walks, sunsets, the occasional pet or two when he gets comfortable and gets to know you.
Jango is a laid-back introvert who loves a quiet, simple life. You see, Jango is a very old-fashioned, traditional gentleman. He likes to take things at his own pace which, for the record ... is nice and slow! It takes Jango time to warm up, but when Jango decides you are one of his people, his walls come down one by one at a time.
Jango is a wonderful listener. He knows many commands and is eager to learn and please! Okay, maybe it’s the treats ... but he is incredibly smart! Jango is looking for a quiet, patient home to spend his days loungin’, livin’, and playin’. Remember how we said Jango LOVES his toys? Well, Jango doesn’t like to share. He would very much like to be the only pet in the home and he prefers to be an only child too, meaning that Jango would do best in a home with few people who are adults as he isn’t too keen for children.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, our adoption processes have changed. Please contact us for the most current information about adopting a dog from MCR. If you have questions about this dog or want to schedule a meet-and-greet, email adopt@meridianrescue.org. We kindly ask that you review the website and read the dog’s bio before contacting us, as the answers to most questions can be found online. Thank you!