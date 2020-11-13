If you’re a fan of a dog with a very unique, quirky personality, then Jango may just be right up your alley!
This 6-year-old boy has been with MCR the last year and a half. We’ve really gotten to know Jango and learn all about his personality — likes, dislikes, favorite activities — so we’re here to tell you all about him!
Jango is a laid-back, chill boy who loves to march to the beat of his own drum. Jango has a simple list of things he loves to do, in no particular order of course: sunbathing, playing with toys, sniffing every scent, going on adventures (or even simple car rides), lounging, eating, and learning.
Jango is a solitary boy who prefers to be the king of his own castle as the only dog in the home. He isn’t a fan of other animals or children as he absolutely does not like to share his toys or personal belongings, but he loves adults. Jango is house trained and walks amazing on the leash.
There really isn’t anything bad we can say about our shining star good boy! He is an intelligent, obedient, self-sufficient independent guy who will only bother you for treats or belly rubs once he’s comfortable.
If you have questions about Jango or want to schedule a meet-and-greet, email adopt@meridianrescue.org. Thank you!