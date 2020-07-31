MCR Pet of the Week Gunner

This is Gunner, despite his tough name — he is actually a big soft baby. Gunner is 2 years old and on the search for his forever family.
Gunner is a fun, playful dog who loves everyone he meets! He will greet you with a big smile, wagging tail, and lots of kisses. Gunner will lean up against you for pets and snuggles and thinks he is a lap dog. He loves to spend time with his humans, romp round in the yard, and play with squeaky toys! He loves going for walks and would make an excellent hiking or adventure buddy! He would love a nice yard for running around and get his zoomies out!
Gunner is looking for a very active home with lots of patience to guide him and teach him all the good boy manners. He is still very much a puppy who would love to learn commands through positive reinforcement training. He is smart, eager to learn, and willing to please. Gunner does well with all humans and is always happy to make a new friend. We do recommend a home with older sturdier children because Gunner’s not very aware of how wiggly and big he is and can tend to knock over the little ones. Gunner has lived with cats and has done well with them in the past. He is house-trained and loves the outdoors.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, our adoption processes have changed. Please contact us for the most current information about adopting a dog from MCR. If you have questions about Gunner or want to schedule a meet-and-greet, email adopt@meridianrescue.org. We kindly ask that you review the website and read the dog’s bio before contacting us, as the answers to most questions can be found online. Thank you!