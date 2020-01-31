We are so excited to present our Dashing Dozer!
You get a kiss, and you get a kiss, and you get a kiss! Meet Dozer. Originally surrendered to another shelter in Idaho after his guardian got sick, this kissing machine is in search for his new home. But that’s OK. We know he will find the perfect home, because nobody can resist this boy. At 3 years old, Dozer is said to be good with kids and dogs. He’s not a big fan of sharing food and toys with his dog buddies, but honestly, who can blame him? Food is delicious, and toys are just plain fun. While Dozer has yet to be cat tested, we’re guessing that a home without small animals would be best. This boy has a bit of a history with chickens and rabbits, so we think it’s best to find companions that are closer to his size. He loves to romp and play and would probably thrive in a home with some high energy, sturdy friends. To add to his resume, Dozer is crate- and house-trained. He makes a stellar first impression on every human he meets here. And he’s very, very quick to show love. Dozer has mastered the art of the makeout session and has demonstrated advanced understanding of full body cuddles. So if you are looking for a loving companion, come meet this boy at MCR during our open hours.