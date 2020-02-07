Greetings humans! My brother Dewey (black) and I, Melvin (brown) have just arrived at the rescue with hopes of finding our forever home! The people around here tell us we have come to the right place!
Let me tell you a little about us. I am about 10 years old but I definitely don’t feel or act it! Age is just a number right?! RIGHT! I love to go for rides in the car and I love to play a game called “find the cows.” It’s really fun; you the human would drive me around and I would look out the window in search of any cows! When I see the cows I get really excited and I try to talk to them but they never seem to understand what I’m saying! I also really love to talk; it’s kinda my thing. I have lots to say and I want everyone to hear it!
Dewey, my brother is about 5 years old and he’s pretty cool. I like hanging out with him. Sometimes he can be annoying but you know that’s how little brothers can be! Dewey is not a fan of car rides and my fun game of “find the cows” but that’s okay I like the car all to myself anyway! Dewey is super duper big cuddle bug and prefers to be under blankets. If it were up to him he would have a house made out of blankets! I think someone who is willing to make us a blanket fort would earn some bonus points from him for sure. We are both good with dogs and cats, and kids. We do prefer older, calm kids though. We are also both house trained and used a doggie door in our last home. We are both perfect and ready to meet our new family!
If you would like to meet Dewey and Melvin please bring the whole family, dogs included, down to Meridian Canine Rescue during our open hours.