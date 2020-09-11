Mission43 to offer statewide virtual run to honor fallen heroes of 9/11
Mission43 announced it will continue to give its members and supporters a “meaningful, connected experience remembering the heroes who served on 9/11,” as well as the military families impacted by the resulting Global War on Terror.
The annual 9/11 Miles of Remembrance race will be held virtually this year, according to a press release, honoring the relevance of the day — and the people who served that day and continue to serve in the Global War on Terror. Traditionally, the race has been an in-person event, but hosting this virtually provides the opportunity for the nation to join.
Mission43 encourages everyone to be together in spirit on Sept. 11 by going for a walk, run or hike of any distance at any time of day. Participation in the event is free. More information and registration is at mission43.org/m43-events/.
“Mission43 will be leading the way to show that we can safely unite our communities and that there is nothing that can keep us from observing the sacrifices of our military families and first responders, who make our world a better place to live in,” Mission43 Program Coordinator Dan Nelson said in the release. “We want people to unite in spirit to lead, learn and inspire within their communities.”
Virtual dark comedy
Local nonprofit Opal Theatre Company will premiere a digital rendition of “Bleeding Hearts” by Steve Yockey on Vimeo.com Sept. 10-13. The digital rendition will replace the scheduled stage performance.
The show will be available for digital rental 24 hours a day for the duration of the run, and patrons will have 48 hours to watch their rental from the time they make their purchase. This will be Opal Theatre Company’s first production to reach audiences outside the Treasure Valley, the company stated in a press release.
“Bleeding Hearts” is a dark comedy intended for a mature audience. It is a breakneck, pitch black farce about the disappearing middle class and how people forget to put themselves in each other’s shoes, according to the release. The show is directed by Daniel Vogt, starring Catherine Richardson, Matthew Melton, McKenna Kline, Tristan Berg, and Dylan Eller.
To accommodate public health measures, each actor filmed their own scenes at home while Vogt directed them in video conferences.
For more information and to receive updates when the video rental becomes available, visit opaltheatre.org.
History Happy Hour — Share Your Story
Idaho History Museum is continuing its free, virtual History Happy Hour series 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, with a panel discussion around sharing your experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic:
“Historians can recount events thanks to the historical and personal records that survive from those eras. Future historians will rely upon the records collected and created today to help tell our story for generations to come. And although record keeping has changed dramatically over the last 100 years, the everyday stories of Idahoans remain as important as ever.
Idaho Press and the Idaho State Historical Society are partnering to preserve stories of this critical and historic time, but they need your help.
Join HannaLore Hein (State Historian) from the Idaho State Historical Society and Jeanne Huff (Community Engagement Editor) from Idaho Press as they talk about how they started capturing Idahoan’s reactions and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moderator Alison Espindola (Events and Rental Coordinator, Idaho State Museum) will also explore with the panelists how you can get involved and share your own story. If you have questions you would like to ask, you can email them to events@ishs.idaho.gov or submit them live during the event.
Make sure to grab your favorite happy hour beverage (Maybe something from our partners at Telaya Wine, like their 2018 Ciel du Cheval Syrah or 2016 Pinot Gris!) and settle in at home for this timely History Happy Hour — Share Your Story.”
Registration is available through Idaho State Historical Society’s events link, history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.
Guided tree climbs to be offered at Idaho Botanical Garden
Canopy Watch announced it is teaming up with the Idaho Botanical Garden Sept. 26 for a day of guided tree climbing adventure. Once in the tree, climbers can limb walk, bat hang, or ring bells dangling high in the branches, according to the announcement. Climbs will start every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will last approximately 45 minutes. The Idaho Botanical Garden is located at 2355 N. Old Penitentiary Road. For more information on guided tree climbing and to register for limited spaces at this event, visit canopywatch.com/home/services/. “Being suspended on ropes in treetops is a unique environment to connect with friends, family, and explore the power of trees.”