Nampa Civic Center to host virtual comedy fest
“Saving Our Jobs Virtual Comedy Festival” is coming to the Nampa Civic Center, virtually, 1-11 p.m. Feb. 14, and is presented by Stella Artois and hosted by Spectra, which helps manage the civic center. Professional comedians from the U.S. and Canada will participate in an all-day live virtual festival, according to the announcement. Tickets are on sale at ictickets.com/ and are available to watch live Feb. 14 or on demand for up to one year.
This will be the first of many virtual events hosted by Spectra venues in 2021, the announcement stated.
‘Silent Disco’ to happen in Caldwell
Indian Creek Plaza and To Entertain U, LLC are partnering to host the first silent disco at the Ice Ribbon in downtown Caldwell 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.
A silent disco is “unheard of,” where people dance and listen to music played through wireless headphones, event organizers described in an announcement. Each individual will be given a pair of headphones and can switch between two DJs who play different genres of music simultaneously. COVID-19 protocols are in place and masks are encouraged. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite and Facebook. General Admission is $25 per person, per session.
Ongoing Events
The Idaho Foodbank’s IdahoKind continues thru Feb. 14. The Idaho Foodbank stated it encourages all Idahoans to consider contributing acts of kindness in their communities, including “helping a neighbor, providing a shoulder for a friend to lean on, volunteering for a local organization or making a financial donation to a favorite nonprofit.” Additionally, Duane and Lori Stueckle have presented a challenge match of $100,000 for donations made to the campaign. For more information: idahofoodbank.org/idaho-kind-2021/.
Cancelled Events
”Cinderella” at Nampa Civic Center, scheduled for Jan. 28-30, has been canceled. Music Theatre of Idaho announced it regrets the cancelation, and refunds will automatically process.
The annual Scottish Robert Burns event, hosted by the Scottish Caledonian Society of Idaho, has been cancelled, in-person, due to COVID-19, however event organizers have announced the intent of hosting the event virtually. Event organizers stated they are in the process of compiling songs, dances, bagpipers, poetry, a kilt demonstration and more for people watch. Those interested are encouraged to check out the Facebook page “Scottish Caledonian Society of Idaho” for availability.