Ballet Idaho virtually releases ‘For Pixie’
Ballet Idaho is virtually presenting Danielle Rowe’s “For Pixie” — “a uniquely personal [piece] inspired by the complex and passionate love that Rowe’s grandparents shared for one another.” It is described as an intimate duet danced on a stage full of shadows and set to the music of Nina Simone. Principal Dancer Adrienne Kerr and Company Dancer Justin Hughes will perform.
“For Pixie” can be viewed by Digital Season Subscribers, along with the rest of the currently released Ballet Idaho film offerings, on Ballet Idaho’s streaming platform, or rented à la carte for $15 at balletidaho1.vhx.tv/.
The work done by Ballet Idaho’s 20.21 Season Film Partner, FrontRunner Films, truly makes the piece come to life, Ballet Idaho stated in a press release.
“The filming process was one of the most collaborative and beautiful experiences that I have ever been a part of,” Kerr said in the release.
‘Forever Plaid’ coming to Nampa Civic Center
Music Theatre of Idaho is presenting “Forever Plaid” at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S., 7:30 p.m. Apr. 14-17. Matinee is 1:30 p.m. April 17. “Forever Plaid” is described as an “Off-Broadway musical revue” originally performed 1989.
CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be in place and social distancing is required. Masks are strongly encouraged. Adult tickets are $25 (tax and ticketing fees not included), and available by calling 208-468-2385 and at broadwaynampa.org.
Boise Rescue Mission to host annual March To End Hunger
Throughout the month of March, local businesses, churches, groups and families across the Treasure Valley are invited to participate in Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ 10th annual March to End Hunger by hosting food drives. The campaign runs March 1-31.
In 2020, the Rescue Mission’s five Treasure Valley shelters served 221,149 meals, according to a press release. “March to End Hunger presents an excellent opportunity for Treasure Valley residents to come together, help the Mission stock up its shelves, and ensure that none of our neighbors go hungry,” event organizers stated in the release.
While not a requirement, anyone who has hosted a food drive can choose to participate in the “Can Castle Competition” by building a “castle” out of the items they have collected and enter it into the competition for the coveted Golden Can trophy. Can Castle photos must be submitted by midnight on March 31, and voting will take place on Facebook April 1-5.
More information and registration is available by contacting Sarah Howard, event and volunteer manager: sarahh@boiserm.org or 208-343-4680 ext. 1400.
“ ... with the generous help of this community, Boise Rescue Mission Ministries is able to continue to end hunger in the lives of families and individuals and provide the life-changing programs they need to overcome homelessness,” Rev. Bill Roscoe, president and CEO, said in the press release. “The help we receive this time of year is so important and very much appreciated.”
Cycle For Independence returns virtually
The Cycle for Independence is a major annual fundraiser for the Treasure Valley Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, “our way of having fun while helping ensure that blind and visually impaired Idahoans can live the life they want,” event organizers stated.
Participants may complete their rides on the event’s established routes, or anywhere of their choosing May 8-22. Registration and more information is available at cycleforindependence.org or by contacting Allan Schneider: aaschneider@hotmail.com or 208-870-4831.
Cycle For Independence is described as a great festival for the whole family.
“And although we’d love to have the Cycle For Independence run as usual — the comradery, the mass of smiling bikers heading down the road on a spring day, the live music, the food, and the special festive feeling that is our signature — we’re just not seeing that by mid-May we’ll be comfortable bringing 500 riders together in one spot,” event organizers stated.