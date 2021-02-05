Zhoo Zhoo to host annual Valentine’s weekend
Local wine sisters, the Zhoo Zhoo girls, will host their annual Valentine Celebration at Hells Canyon Winery, 18835 Symms Road in Caldwell, noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 12-14.
There will be wine tastings, treats and an opportunity to pick up something for someone you admire, event organizers described in the announcement. Masks are required and reservations are available but limited: 208-921-5145 or info@zhoozhoo.com.
Sisters Bijou, Jocelyn and Hadley produce a wide variety of products including an Artist’s Series line featuring Claret, syrah and chardonnay, as well as a line of house wines. All wines are hand-made with grapes grown on site, which the announcement describes as the oldest wine grape vineyard in Idaho on the sunny slope above the banks of the Snake River, overlooking the Owyhee Mountains.
Local performing arts companies to present ‘Speech & Debate’
Opal Theatre Company is partnering with Boise Little Theater to produce “Speech & Debate” by Stephen Karam.
“Frustrated by the hypocrisy they see in their parents, teachers, and the members of the school board, an unlikely trio set out to find a common truth and make their voices heard as they revive a defunct school club and take on the world.”
Audience members will be able to purchase a rental of the production and watch for up to 48 hours after purchase Feb. 26-28, March 3-5 and 12-14. Ages 13 and up are recommended. General tickets are $10 at showtix4U.com.
Former US ambassador to virtually present ‘US Diplomacy in Africa’
Former United States Ambassador Robert P. Jackson, an expert on Africa and foreign affairs, will deliver a free, public address titled “U.S. Diplomacy in Africa” at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time Tuesday, Feb. 9 via Zoom: uidaho.zoom.us/s/88937970693.
The Feb. 9 address is part of a week-long virtual visit from Jackson to the University of Idaho. Jackson is one of the United States’ most experienced diplomats and holds the rank of minister counselor, event organizers stated in a press release.