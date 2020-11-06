Saint Alphonsus plans virtual Festival of Trees
The Saint Alphonsus Foundation announced Monday the annual Festival of Trees event will run for a record 12 days this year, from Nov. 19 to Nov. 30, and will be all online to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit people and programs impacted by COVID-19. The auction is slated to include roughly 150 items, according to Saint Al’s. Guests can view the items online and bid on them starting Nov. 19.
Virtual visits from Santa will be available this year. Parents can order a customized video.
Instead of decorating and displaying the trees in the Boise Centre, the festival will use the old Gordmans building at The Village in Meridian to allow for the decorating teams to maintain physical distancing while decorating.
All the trees wreaths and other holiday decor items will be professionally photographed, and those pictures will be posted on the festival’s website for people to view, bid on and purchase. Trees will be delivered to their new homes Dec. 1.
For more information on the Festival of Trees, including scheduling visits with Santa, visit saintalphonsus.org/Festival.
“We’re very aware of the need to protect our community from COVID-19. Local guidelines prohibit large gatherings, and we certainly want to make sure we celebrate the holiday season safely,” Jill Aldape, vice president of philanthropy for Saint Alphonsus, said in a press release.
National Novel Writing Month kicks off Nov. 1
In honor of National Novel Writing Month (commonly called NaNoWriMo), NaNoWriMo also has a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that “provides tools, structure, community and encouragement to help people find their voices, achieve creative goals and build new worlds — on and off the page.” Community members, writers of all skill levels, are invited to join NaNoWriMo which will help “track progress, set milestones, connect with other writers and participate in events” designed to ensure “you finish your novel.” NaNoWriMo is a free event. Resources for youth writers are also available. More information is available at nanowrimo.org.
Eagle to host free veterans breakfast Nov. 7
“As a big thank you to our veterans, active military, and their families, we want to invite you to our third annual Veterans Day Breakfast,” event organizers stated on the City of Eagle’s website. From 8–10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 military members and their families are welcome to park their vehicle and enjoy a meal with others underneath picnic shelters, or meals can be taken to-go drive-thru style. Meals will be hot and fresh at Stephen C. Guerber Park (a new location this year), 2200 Hill Road. “We would love to see you there!”
Flexing Muscles to fund veterans’ futures
Boise’s Wyakin Foundation is commemorating Veterans Day this year by “flexing some muscle,” and they’re calling on community members for a show of strength with their inaugural Pull-ups with Purpose challenge in support of Treasure Valley veterans, event organizers stated in a press release.
Pull-ups with Purpose is a pledge-based event in which participants raise funds with every pull-up they complete in five minutes. The Wyakin Foundation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that serves wounded veterans in transition, such as with mentorship, professional development, academic support, financial assistance and career counseling.
Th event, hosted by Boise CrossFit, begins 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Participants will complete their pull-ups on event day with an official timer/counter. Those interested in participating or sponsoring can visit wyakin.org/PWP for more info. One-hundred percent of net proceeds from the event will support healthy futures for veterans through the Wyakin Foundation mission, according to the release.
“Pull-ups aren’t easy, but neither is serving our country,” Brent Taylor, president & CEO of Wyakin Foundation, and an event participant himself, said in the release. “And if pull-ups aren’t your thing, you can make just as much difference by sponsoring a participant.”
Banner Studios presents ‘Something Rotten’ Nov. 12–15
“Something Rotten” follows the Bottom Brothers attempts to write a hit play, against such competition as Shakespeare, Marlow, and Middleton, event organizers described in an event announcement. “Desperate to come up with a compelling show, Nick Bottom seeks the assistance of a soothsayer who shares the greatest idea to ever hit the stage — the future of theatre is musicals. The cast and audience will be laughing from start to finish.”
Seating for this event, held at the Nampa Civic Center, will be sold via POD groups, according to the announcement. This was created to execute a safe seating environment. POD seating is set in groupings of two and four seats and event goers must purchase all tickets in a selected POD grouping. Fans sitting in all POD sections are asked to respect on another to provide a safe environment for everyone in attendance. Tickets are at ICtickets.com, with the first show being 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 and the final show being 7:30 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.