Boise Bicycle Project to host 14th Annual Appreciation Party ‘Hold on Tight’
“Bike in” to the Idaho Botanical Garden Friday, Oct. 9, for featured films — “Becoming Ruby,” “Life of Pie,” and “Klunkerz” — with food and beverages, and a silent auction. Gates open at 5 p.m. More information: boisebicycleproject.org/hold-on-tight.
Senior Fair 2020 is still happening
The 14th annual Senior Fair is a free health and wellness expo focused on senior citizens in the community and their families 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Spectra, the providers of Venue Management, have announced the design of the event has changed in order to provide senior residents a safe way to attend the event with social distancing measures through a curb side service set up. Seniors will drive up to the event and get their free tote full of information and goodies, according to a press release, then they can park in a designated parking area and request the vendors they would like to meet with. Each vendor will come out and meet with the seniors in the parking lot, where the senior residents can stay in their vehicles, and can discuss insurance, healthy living, finances, home care, assisted living, future planning and more.
More information is at nampaciviccenter.com or by calling 208-468-5500. The event is sponsored by Humana, Idaho Press and MediGold.
“We have never seen anything like what happened in the past few months. Now more than ever we need to take care of our senior population,” James Brown, Nampa Civic Center facility director, said in the release. “They need to be safe, protected, and yet keep going with their lives. Seniors still need to be able to get important information through these challenging times. We had to keep Senior Fair going.”
Last Chance To Submit Your Holiday Bazaar Blast
Community Engagement Editor Jeanne Huff will be putting together an Idaho Press Holiday Bazaar Blast, and she wants to get as many local holiday bazaars as possible listed.
If you are having one, or know about one, please send:
- Name of bazaar, location and address
- What will be featured at the bazaar (ceramics, cloth art, mosaics, etc.)
- Bazaar dates and times
The deadline to send in your listing for the Holiday Bazaar Blast is Friday, Oct. 9.
In order to be included, all listings must be submitted on our website at idahopress.com/community/holiday-bazaar/holiday_bazaar.
Free Broadcast Classroom Lessons available through Idaho Public Television
IdahoPTV announced it is bringing the classroom into viewers’ homes with Classroom Idaho: Learn@Home.
Classroom Idaho fall 2020 is available for free across the entire state via over-the-air antenna, IdahoPTV stated in a press release. Fall school sessions will air on IdahoPTV’s CREATE Channel. Additionally, many cable providers broadcast the CREATE Channel in area’s around Idaho.
Lessons are taught by certified Gem State teachers, and are aligned to Idaho content standards, according to the release. Hourlong K-6 modules will air Monday through Friday, beginning at 8 a.m. through Dec. 18.
Hourlong English language courses (ELL) will air on Mondays and repeat on Fridays at 3 p.m. through Dec. 18. These courses will be for both children and adults.
College and career readiness sessions will be offered on Mondays and repeated on Fridays at 4 p.m. These courses will be taught by academic advisors and help prepare students and parents for college and career.
The Thanksgiving holiday will affect some programming. More information is available at idahoptv.org/classroomidaho. Classroom Idaho is a partnership of Idaho Public Television and Boise School District, the English Language Center and the Idaho Office for Refugees (projects of Jannus), Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and the State Board of Education.
“We are pleased to partner with the Boise School District, Jannus, Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and the State Board of Education to use the power of public television to deliver these lessons to students and families in homes throughout Idaho,” Idaho Public Television General Manager Ron Pisaneschi said in the release. “PBS has always been America’s largest classroom, but now we are bringing Idaho’s teachers and their lessons directly into students’ homes.”