RBG Remembrance event to be held Saturday, Sept. 26
Inclusive Idaho and the Idaho Sierra Club announced they are are co-hosting the RBG Remembrance & March for Equality Saturday afternoon.
“The community is invited to attend a peaceful march and remembrance to mourn Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and encourage individual and community action in her honor,” according to the event page on Facebook. “This event is intended to be a non-violent collective gathering in the interest of elevating and advocating for equality.”
Attendees are instructed to wear a mask, social distance and leave weapons at home.
“This is intended to be a family friendly event. Please come and demonstrate with that in mind.”
Marchers will meet at 2:40 p.m. at Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd. in Boise.
At 3 p.m., they’ll march to the Idaho Supreme Court Building, 451 W. State St., less than a mile away. Remarks will be given at the Supreme Court building; ASL interpreters and a designated area for accessibility will be available.
Support potatoes and a cause through Potato Gleaning
Join The Bull’s Kevin and Brenda for a tractor-drawn hayride out to the field where you can gather fresh Idaho potatoes. Requested donation is $10 per vehicle for as many potatoes as you want. Gardening tools and something to haul your potatoes in are recommended. The field is located 4 miles past Wilder on the way to Homedale. There will be signs to guide you. The event, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, hopes to raise $5,000 to go toward Operation Grateful Hearts, according to a press release, which will assist Idaho’s veterans and military families. A local business will match funds. 100% of the proceeds will be donated.
Idaho Writer’s League to host virtual conference
The Idaho Writers League annual conference will be a virtual event for the first time in 80 years on Saturday, Sept. 26, according to a press release, and will feature a full day of workshop, chat cafes, open mic and an announcement of contest winners.
Billed as “The virtual writers’ conference your characters would send you to,” writers and authors of all genres, experience levels and ages are invited to join.
Keynote speaker, Jack Castle, is a bestselling fiction author and “man of adventure” — experiencing everything from being a globe-trotting professional stuntman to a criminal justice professor, according to the release. Jack’s novels have been ranked as the Top 100 Bestselling books on Amazon and are available worldwide in e-book, print, iTunes, Kobo and from Barnes and Noble.
Conference workshop leaders will present on branding, fiction writing, entering contests to win, igniting creativity, making money with writing, and poetry for everyone.
For more information and registration, go to idahowritersleague.net. Cost is $55 for non-members.
Wyakin Foundation to host fundraiser for former military personnel services
The Wyakin Foundation, an organization that assists veterans transitioning out of the military, has announced it is hosting its annual Guardian Ball to raise funds to support its services, according to the website, which include but are not limited to educational and emergent financial assistance, mentorship programs, counseling, professional development and community impact projects.
An online fundraiser featuring various bidding items, from trips and dining to jewelry and experiences. Items can be viewed at guardianball9.afrogs.org/#/index. Bidding is open now through Oct. 3. The Guardian Ball will take place 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
Submit your Holiday Bazaar Blast
Community Engagement Editor Jeanne Huff will be putting together an Idaho Press Holiday Bazaar Blast, and she wants to get as many local holiday bazaars as possible listed.
If you are having one, or know about one, please send:
- Name of bazaar, location and address
- What will be featured at the bazaar (ceramics, cloth art, mosaics, etc.)
- Bazaar dates and times
The deadline to send in your listing for the Holiday Bazaar Blast is Friday, Oct. 9.
In order to be included, all listings must be submitted on our website at idahopress.com/community/holiday-bazaar/holiday_bazaar.