Idaho Humane Society, partners to host adoption event
Idaho Humane Society has announced it is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for Tour For Life 2021. The event is described as the world’s largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event that promotes awareness of the plight of homeless animals, and spotlights shelter partners/rescue groups dedicated to finding homes for the animals in their care.
In partnership with Purina, the Idaho Humane Society, 1300 S. Bird St., is open for visitors 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. March 30 through April 3. Approved adopters will receive giveaways provided by Purina, while supplies last, according to the announcement. All visitors are required to wear masks. For more information about Tour For Life and a list of shelter partners participating nationwide, visit: animalleague.org/TourForLife.
Family Pet Expo to return to Expo Idaho
The 15th annual Family Pet Expo will return to Expo Idaho 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 17, IBL Events announced. The event will feature an array of pet products and services — including grooming, microchipping, vaccinations and more — and adoptable pets will be onsite. For children’s entertainment, Corbin Maxey, a nationally recognized animal expert and TV personality, will be live at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Expo Idaho is at 5610 N. Glenwood St. in Garden City, and tickets are $5-$10 at IdahoPetExpo.com. Pets are welcome, and information is available on the website. CDH guidelines and safety standards will be followed and masks are strongly encouraged. The Family Pet Expo is sponsored this year by the Idaho Humane Society, Treasure Valley Veterinary Hospital, Magic 97.9 and TDS Fiber.
Bloom: A Reading Series to return to Idaho Botanical Garden
Bloom: A Reading Series will begin its second season 5:30 p.m. April 12, where five local artists will share their work. In partnership with Storyfort, the event will feature podcasts and creative written fiction and nonfiction work from local poets, playwrights, and others. The season continues 5:30-7:30 in the Meditation Garden the second Monday of the month. Gates open 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for non-members. The full schedule of creative presenters, and ticket reservations, are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org/event/bloom-a-reading-series-april-12/.
BSU to host Gene Harris Jazz Festival through April
Boise State University is hosting the 2021 Gene Harris Jazz Festival, virtually, with streamed performances from world-class jazz musicians every Friday in April. Performances “drop” at midnight the day of, are free to the public, and are available via YouTube through the end of the month. Artists include Bria Skonberg, Bushwood Collective, Emmet Cohen, The LeBoeuf Brothers, Alex Sjobeck Trio and Veronica Swift. Visit boisestate.edu/geneharris/ for more information. geneharris@boisestate.edu
Meridian Main Street Market to open April 17
Meridian Main Street Market is opening its 2021 season at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 17, and will feature live music, local food trucks, a balloon artist and more. Performers include Elizabeth Findley at 9:30 a.m. and Charlie Marsical at noon. Fusion Frites, Tony’s Tamales, Tiki Shaved Ice food trucks will be parked. Alex Wood will be twisting balloons 9:30-11:30 a.m.
The market is open until 2 p.m. and has more information on its website (meridianmainstreetmarket.com) and on Facebook. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side.