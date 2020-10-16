Professional Bull Riders return to Ford Idaho Center Oct. 16-17
The premier series Professional Bull Riders returns to Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center Oct. 16-17 as “the world’s top bull riders attempt to collect crucial points on the line in the championship race to the PBR World Finals.”
The event, PBR Cooper Tires Take the Money and Ride presented by Union Home Mortgage, is in its ninth year of coming to Nampa, according to a press release. The Top-35 bull riders in the world will take on the rankest bucking bulls in the business.
The bull riding action begins at 7:45 p.m. on both Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17. All Top 35 bull riders will get on one bull each in Rounds 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday.
After Round 2 on Saturday, the riders’ individual two-round scores will be totaled, and the top 15 riders will then advance to the championship round, according to the release. Tickets are at ICTickets.com, through the Ford Idaho Center Box Office at 208-442-3232, at PBR.com or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.
COVID-19 safety protocols, according to the release, include:
- All venue staff, PBR staff, riders and stock contractors will be screened for COVID-19. PBR staff and event participants will undergo medical testing for COVID-19.
- Only up to 50% of arena capacity will be sold.
- All fans will be in “pod” seating to increase distancing and minimizing fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats.
- Complimentary face coverings will be offered to fans entering the arena.
- Increased reliance on cashless and contactless concessions.
- Social responsibility guidelines will be posted at restroom, concession and concourse areas.
PBR Elite Seats, with other perks, are also available starting at $350 and can be purchased by contacting the PBR Customer Service Department at 800-732-1727.
Life’s Kitchen to host fundraising auction
Life’s Kitchen is hosting a fundraising online auction now through Monday, Oct. 19. Life’s Kitchen will also host its first-ever virtual event 2020 Sparkling Wine Spectacular Mask-R-Aid at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Party boxes are available. “We are excited to share our story with you and let you know what is happening at Life’s Kitchen.” Registration and more information is at lifeskitchensws.afrogs.org.
Faces of Hope to hold fundraiser
Faces of Hope is holding its annual Light of Hope Three-Day Giving Challenge, now online. Funds will “ensure Faces of Hope continues to provide trauma-informed care for victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, stalking, and elder abuse — immediately and at no cost.” The Three-Day Giving Challenge is Oct. 20-22.
In 2019, the needs of over 2,300 adults and children who experienced trauma were met, according to the website. The event is presented by Regence Blueshield of Idaho. More information is at facesofhopevictimcenter.org/event-information.
“We have always relied on gifts from the community to support the work of Faces of Hope, and your donation — at any level — has never been more critical than it is right now,” organizers stated.
Race for the Steaks
The seventh annual Race for the Steaks, hosted by the Idaho Beef Council, is now Raising the ‘Steaks’ on Nutrition and Health. Registration fees will equally support the Beef Counts program benefitting The Idaho Foodbank and the Treasure Valley YMCA, with $20 going to each organization. The Beef Counts program provides a much needed, high quality protein for food insecure Idahoans, according to a press release.
Like many community events, this annual race, which typically ends with a delicious steak dinner at the finish line, will be scheduled with runners participating virtually in 5K/10K distance options, and completing their course Oct. 19-24. The deadline to report results reporting is Oct. 25.
Race packs this year will include items with a total value of over $30, which includes a race T-shirt, free finger steaks from Big Jud’s, a free beverage voucher from Sockeye Brewing Company, a trio of The Grill Dad’s “Tuxedo Spice Blends” from Spiceology and an assortment of “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.” cooking guides and accessories, the release stated.
Registration details are available at RaceForTheSteaks.com.