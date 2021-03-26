Meridian Main Street Market announces April 17 season opening
Meridian Main Street Market is opening its 2021 season 9 a.m. Saturday, April 17, and will feature live music, local food trucks, a balloon artist and more. Performers include Elizabeth Findley at 9:30 a.m. and Charlie Marsical at noon. Fusion Frites, Tony’s Tamales, Tiki Shaved Ice food trucks will be parked. Alex Wood will be twisting balloons 9:30-11:30 a.m.
The market is open until 2 p.m. and has more information on its website (meridianmainstreetmarket.com) and on Facebook. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side.
Boise Rock School announces 2021 Summer Camp schedule
True to its origin, Boise Rock School has announced it will host a variety of camps for their 13th summer. The nonprofit plans to offer camps with names like Awesome Songwriting, Cool Drum Camp, Vocal Camp and Use Your Ukulele Camp and various topics like recording and filmmaking. There will also be a free camp in August.
New camps may be added, so those interested are encouraged to check out boiserockschool.com for updates. Boise Rock School can be contacted via email: info@boiserockschool.com or phone: 208.572.5055.
Boise Rock School plans to follow CDC guidelines during all activities, and can accommodate any student via Zoom. “We want students to have a safe and fun experience!”
ISBE invites students, parents to “Vacation to the Future”
The Idaho State Board of Education is inviting students and parents to explore educational opportunities and pathways, and career possibilities offered by the Next Steps Idaho website (nextsteps.idaho.gov/springbreak). Launched in 2015, “Next Steps Idaho is an online platform containing curated information, resources, tools, tips and interactive activities to help Idahoans navigate their own personalized education and career journeys.”
Family activities on Next Steps include:
Take the Future Finder quiz. “Once you identify your strengths and interests, you’ll see how those might translate into a future career.”
Research careers by exploring hundreds of different professions and learn what the job entails, education/training needed, salary ranges and the demand for it in Idaho.
Figure out how much money you will need by using the Plan Smart tool.