Saint Alphonsus virtual Festival of Trees is underway until Nov. 30
“Share in the magic as we virtually display a wonderland of holiday splendor, featuring lavishly decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, and inspirational decor that are available to bid on and purchase online,” event organizers stated on the website. “The Festival of Trees wouldn’t be complete without a visit with Santa Claus. We will be offering personalized holiday videos from Santa. Each one is custom made to ensure your child’s delight!”
Proceeds from this year’s festival will benefit people and programs impacted by COVID-19.
Trees will be delivered to their new homes Dec. 1. Pictures of trees, wreaths and other biddable items are posted on the festival’s website: saintalphonsus.org/Festival.
Local radio station opens nominations to give home renovations to families in need
This is the third year 89.5 KTSY is partnering with local contractors and businesses to take in a local family for Christmas and renovate their home, according to a press release.
Station listeners nominate their friends, family, or coworkers that they know need some home improvement. At the end of the month, KTSY and their local contractors will review the prospective homes and select the families. The crew will surprise the recipients in their homes while live on air, have them move out, and begin the renovations.
Those interested can also follow the story on KTSY.org.
“2020 has been a crazy year,” Brian Yeager, general manger, said in the press release. “KTSY is here to encourage people to choose hope in these difficult times. Together we can bring hope to families who need a little help for Christmas. It is so exciting to see people come together and take care of each other.”
Jesse Tree invites community to ‘Housed for the Holidays’
Local nonprofit Jesse Tree is inviting the community to celebrate its accomplishments and “kick off the holiday season with jazz music, charcuterie and cocktails” at Housed for the Holidays Dec. 10.
The online event will be live featured on video stream, with a presentation about preventing eviction and the housing crisis, and a look at Jesse Tree’s 2020 accomplishments with Executive Director, Ali Rabe.
A live conversation with Dr. David Pate, former CEO and president of St. Luke’s Health System, about the health importance of safe and reliable housing, especially during a pandemic, is also planned.
Tickets include access to the online video stream and the option for appetizers and pre-mixed cocktails. A Jesse Tree T-shirt can also be purchased and worn to “show your support for keeping our neighbors housed!”
“We are so grateful to the support you, and other members of the community have provided to Jesse Tree,” the nonprofit stated in the event announcement. “Thanks to your help, so far we’ve been able to provide rental assistance and case management to 326 Treasure Valley families this year. Thank you.”
Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is ‘reimagined’ now thru Dec. 11
This year, Idaho Foodbank is taking its annual Empty Bowls experience online. The 23-year-old tradition is continuing this year, this time virtually, for three weeks (now until Dec. 11).
Community members are invited to go online and a buy a bowl, which will then be picked up at the Idaho Foodbank’s Meridian warehouse, 133 W. Broadway Ave., during the available pick up hours, as the nonprofit is unable to ship the bowls.
Your purchase includes: a uniquely crafted bowl, an Albertsons reusable shopping bag, $5 Albertsons gift card and a coupon to a local restaurant for soup. Those interested can donate that Albertsons gift card to The Idaho Foodbank to help provide more meals to those in need in the community, the nonprofit stated in a press release.
Choose from hundreds of hand-painted and artisan created bowls starting at $10, or let Idaho Foodbank surprise you with its pick for you. More information about the event is at idahofoodbank.org/event/empty-bowls/.
It is estimated that 1 in 9 individuals and 1 in 8 children were food insecure in Idaho prior to the pandemic, according to the press release. Recent projections that consider the impact of COVID-19 change that ratio to 1 in 7 Idahoans and 1 in 5 children.
With every $1 The Idaho Foodbank can provide enough food for up to five meals, the release stated.
“Thank you for supporting this holiday tradition in the Treasure Valley!”
Holiday-themed happenings continue at The Village at Meridian
The sights and sounds of the holidays can be found at The Village at Meridian, with decked and a decorated 50-foot holiday tree in Fountain Square. Community members are invited to participate in holiday activities throughout the season:
No-Contact Santa Visits
There will be two chairs separated by a console farmers table with plexiglass in the middle in order to protect guests and Santa while still creating a beautiful photo in Santa’s House. Guests are asked to sign up through TheVillageAtMeridian.com.
For guests who are not quite ready for an in-person visit with Santa, The Village at Meridian is offering virtual Santa visits now through Christmas Eve.
Next to Santa’s house in Fountain Square, children will find a magical mailbox to place their letters and wish lists to Santa.
Snowman Scavenger Hunt
Challenge the family to see who can find all 15 holiday happy snowmen hiding throughout the Village at Meridian property.
Ice Skating Rink
The ice rink is open for reservation-based skating. For those interested in learning how to ice skate, the Village at Meridian has partnered with Fireworks Skating Academy to offer lessons.
For more details, including about more upcoming events, visit thevillageatmeridian.com.