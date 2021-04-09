Gem State Comic Con is back Sunday
The Gem State Comic Con is bringing “Pop Culture Fun” back to the Treasure Valley 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. The convention is described by event organizers as “a day of fun for the entire family where there are no strangers — just the friends you haven’t met yet.”
Gem State Comic Con will feature celebrity guests, including Kathy Garver from “Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends” and “Family Affair.” She is still acting, and is a published author as well as a producer. Sam Jones, best known for his title role in the 1980 movie “Flash Gordon,” will also be in attendance. This will be Sam Jones’ first appearance in Idaho, according to an event announcement. Another special guest to appear at the show is Bai Ling, a Chinese-born actress known for her roles in “The Crow,” “Taxi 3,” “Wild Wild West,” “She Hate Me,” as well as the TV series “Lost” and “Entourage.”
The event will also feature artists, cosplay, tabletop play, video games, local vendors and more to “celebrate all fandoms.” Tickets are $10 for general admission and available through eventbrite.com More information is at gemstatecomiccon.com.
BSU to host Gene Harris Jazz Festival through April
Boise State University is hosting the 2021 Gene Harris Jazz Festival, virtually, with streamed performances from world-class jazz musicians every Friday in April. Performances “drop” at midnight the day of, are free to the public, and are available via YouTube through the end of the month. Artists include Bria Skonberg, Bushwood Collective, Emmet Cohen, The LeBoeuf Brothers, Alex Sjobeck Trio and Veronica Swift. Visit boisestate.edu/geneharris/ for more information. geneharris@boisestate.edu
Family Pet Expo to return to Expo Idaho
The 15th annual Family Pet Expo will return to Expo Idaho 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17, IBL Events announced. The event will feature an array of pet products and services — including grooming, microchipping, vaccinations and more — and adoptable pets will be onsite. For children’s entertainment, Corbin Maxey, a nationally recognized animal expert and TV personality, will be live at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are $5-$10 at IdahoPetExpo.com. Pets are welcome, and information is available on the website. CDH guidelines and safety standards will be followed and masks are strongly encouraged. The Family Pet Expo is sponsored this year by the Idaho Humane Society, Treasure Valley Veterinary Hospital, Magic 97.9 and TDS Fiber.
Meridian Main Street Market to open April 17
Meridian Main Street Market is opening its 2021 season at 9 a.m. April 17, and will feature live music, local food trucks, a balloon artist and more. Performers include Elizabeth Findley at 9:30 a.m. and Charlie Marsical at noon. Fusion Frites, Tony’s Tamales, Tiki Shaved Ice food trucks will be parked. Alex Wood will be twisting balloons 9:30-11:30 a.m.
The market is open until 2 p.m. and has more information on its website (meridianmainstreetmarket.com) and on Facebook. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side.