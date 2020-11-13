City Go presents fifth annual Cranksgiving bike ride Nov. 21
The annual Thanksgiving-themed bicycle scavenger hunt returns Saturday, Nov. 21, with some changes in light of the on-going pandemic, according to a press release.
There will be no mass start; instead, teams will receive the manifest by email and leave in blocks of time from wherever they are. The teams will still collect the items needed to fill Thanksgiving food boxes to donate to St. Vincent de Paul for distribution to families in need throughout the Treasure Valley. Last year, participants donated 51 food boxes to the program, the release stated. Registration is now open at tinyurl.com/cranksgivingboise2020. Volunteers are sought and encouraged to sign up.
New this year is the option to either make a direct cash donation to St. Vincent de Paul, or to drop off a Thanksgiving food box at Clairvoyant instead of participating in the scavenger hunt. Details can be found on the Cranksgiving Facebook page.
Instead of an entry fee, each rider is encouraged to bring money to purchase food items, even though many items will be available from generous supporting businesses. Teams of riders will get a manifest listing the food items to be collected, as well as a list of fun tasks to complete along the way. Team members are encouraged to bring a backpack to help carry food items. Costumes are always encouraged, the release stated. Prizes will be awarded by earning points for correctly answering trivia questions, sharing images on social media, wearing costumes and by the weight of the turkeys the teams purchase.
All participants will be required to wear masks when visiting participating businesses and whenever it is not possible to maintain proper social distancing, the release stated. Team check-in and a modified after-party will take place at Clairvoyant Brewing, 2800 W. Idaho St. All participants of drinking age will receive a coupon good for a free beer from Clairvoyant. Seating at the brewery will be limited by COVID-19 restrictions. There will be food trucks at Clairvoyant.
Find job opportunities at the Nov. 17 Idaho Job & Career Fair
Community members are invited to the Idaho Job & Career Fair 3:30–6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the Galaxy Event Center in Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. Attendance is free, and event attendees will have the opportunity to meet 30 companies from a diverse group of industries seeking to fill a wide variety of jobs, according to a recent press release.
Employers will be recruiting for full-time and part-time positions in finance, warehouse, customer service, law enforcement, nursing, caregiving, information technology, administration, manufacturing, sales, education, social services, medical support, communications, hospitality, and retail, among others, the release stated. Companies have multiple positions available to fill permanent, temporary, work-from-home, in-office, agency owners and flexible work schedules.
IBL Events, which is sponsoring the event, stated it is collaborating with the Galaxy Event Center to follow all necessary guidelines and precautions. Masks and temperature checks are required, and social distancing measures will be in effect to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all to connect.
Event attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and to “dress for success.” You can stay up to date on participating companies and register for this job fair in advance at IdahoCareerFair.com.
Ford Idaho Center to host first even Idaho Bright Lights Festival
The Ford Idaho Center Horse Park and Sports Center will kick off its first ever Idaho Bright Lights Festival Friday, Nov. 20, presented by Idaho Central Credit Union. The Ford Idaho Center will convert the Horse Park & Sports Center into a socially distanced winter market and dazzling light display, according to a recent press release, with the help of local lighting partners, Silver Bells Lighting. The Idaho Bright Lights Festival is a two-month long celebration of the holiday season, open 5-10 p.m. most Thursdays through Saturdays until New Year’s Day, the release stated.
Each weekend will feature different experiences, activities, and local vendors. “Shake off those 2020 blues by strolling through your local winter wonderland for a magical night of lights, scavenger hunts, music, warm or cold beverages, delicious food, fun photo ops, and above all, time with those who mean the most!”
The current schedule of festivities by weekend is:
- Nov. 20-21: Opening Kickoff Weekend with Christmas station on site
- Nov. 26-28: Thanksgiving & Black Friday Deals, visit with Santa
- Dec. 3-5: Craft & Chocolate Affaire
- Dec. 10-12: Couple’s Weekend featuring Friday Wine & Painting with the Angry Easel
- Dec. 17-19: Visit with Santa
- Dec. 31 & Jan. 1: NYE Party & New Year’s Day Festival Finale!
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children. The event will also feature discounts for military personnel and senior residents. The Paint Night specialty package will be $50.
PPE will be available for free to all attendees, and hand sanitizer stations will be accessible throughout the event space. Idaho Bright Lights Festival has been approved by the local health district and will continue to follow its guidelines, according to the release.
For more info on the Idaho Bright Lights Festival, and to purchase tickets, visit ictickets.com.