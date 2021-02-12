Boise Golf Show moves online
The in-person 2021 Boise Golf Show scheduled for Feb. 12–14 at Expo Idaho has been canceled due to COVID-19, event organizers announced, however, the show has been moved online: BoiseGolfShow.com. Admission is free.
“We are still providing the traditional golfing and travel deals that save our guests dollars as they plan and purchase for the upcoming golf season,” event organizers stated in a press release.
Attendees can expect deals from local courses such as Eagle Hills, TimberStone and Pierce Park Greens, according to the announcement, as well as institutions like GOLFTEC, I’D Golf, Idaho Golf Association and Treasure Valley Links Association. The Boise Golf Show retail partner, Wide World of Golf, is featuring weekly in-store manufacturer demos along with great deals for the entire month of February at their Boise store location.
Treasure Valley Children’s Theater: ‘10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine’
“10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine” is described as an interactive, virtual production by Don Zolidis that uses humor, creativity, and story telling to connect and help us all deal with our own quarantine feelings. The production, which features the TVCT Youth Ambassadors and special guest artist, David Mckenzie, is ideal for fourth- to sixth-grade teachers to show virtually to their students. More information is available at treasurevalleychildrenstheater.com/see/.
TVCT drama clubs now enrolling
Drama clubs facilitated by Treasure Valley Children’s Theater are currently being held online for groups of school-age children. Drama club is offered in six-week sessions and provide exploration in improvisation, movement and pantomime, character creation, scene study and more. Fees range from $60-$120 and scholarships and financial assistance are available. More information is at treasurevalleychildrenstheater.com/play/dramaclub/.