SueB Memorial 5K/10K
The 11th Annual SueB Memorial 5K/10K Walk/Run will be virtual this year and take place Oct. 4-10, organizers from the Employee’s Association of the Ada County Paramedics and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance announced.
This annual event is held in memory of Susan Elaine Brubaker Newby (SueB), who died during a mysterious horseback riding incident in 2008 that many believe was a result of domestic violence. After her death, Susan’s friends and family turned to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, hoping to honor her life and increase awareness about domestic violence and promote healthy relationships in the community, according to a press release.
For more information or to register, visit wcaboise.org. Registration is $35. The event will kick off virtually at 1 p.m. Sunday at facebook.com/WCABoise.
Proceeds from the race will benefit the WCA’s Endowment Fund, which supports survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
See Spot Walk
See Spot Walk is going virtual for its 28th anniversary, and Idaho Humane Society invites the community to celebrate the entire week through Saturday.
This year’s event will include various run/walk routes that participants may opt to take part in with their pets, family or friends, and a Virtual Vendor Marketplace featuring unique treats and services, according to a press release.
Included with registration is the 2020 T-shirt and bandanna; hoodies are available in a bundle option. Proceeds will go to the Idaho Humane Society to help shelter animals. The open-admission facility took in more than 11,000 animals last year.
The event is sponsored in part by Albertsons, the Petco Foundation, Tito’s Vodka and Ada Animal Crematorium. More information: idahohumanesociety.org/event/see-spot-walk-2020/.
‘Back the Blue’ to support Treasure Valley law enforcement
A group of volunteers announced they are organizing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Celebration & Rally for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center.
The event will feature rising country music star Levi Blom & Band, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea.
Keynoting will be Idaho Governor Brad Little and Dr. Darrin Porcher, of New York, a former NYPD Lieutenant and U.S. Army Officer. Paul Butler, a 27-year law enforcement veteran and Police Chief from South Carolina, will be Master of Ceremonies and offer closing remarks, according to a press release. The Ford Idaho Center will be organized to facilitate social distancing with limited seating. Tickets and full event details at amplifythe99.com. Proceeds will benefit local law enforcement charities, the press release stated.
“Our goal is simple,” lead organizer Joe Anderson said in the release. “We are showing local law enforcement that we appreciate their sacrifice to keep us, our families, our neighbors and our communities safe.”
Boise Bicycle Project to host 14th Annual Appreciation Party ‘Hold on Tight’
“Bike in” to the Idaho Botanical Garden Friday, Oct. 9 for featured films — “Becoming Ruby,” “Life of Pie,” and “Klunkerz” — with food and beverages, and a silent auction. Gates open at 5 p.m. More information: boisebicycleproject.org/hold-on-tight.