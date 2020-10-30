While it’s not Halloween as usual — indoor events and large crowded venues are discouraged due to COVID-19 — there are still plenty of activities for families in the Treasure Valley. Here is a roundup of the fun and scary things we know about:
Virtual Halloween benefit concert for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho
“High-energy, pop dance-rock band,” Red Light Challenge is teaming with Boise’s Valiant Productions to put on an exciting Halloween-themed virtual benefit concert to help raise money and donations for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho in preparation for the holiday season. The concert will air on the band’s Facebook page (@redlightchallenge) on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.
Music fans and Halloween aficionados are encouraged to dress up and carve pumpkins to watch the show as a social distancing option for Halloween weekend’s according to a recent press release. Everyone is also able to donate and also view wishlist items, such as canned goods, gift cards, and paper towels, to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho through their website rmhcidaho.org.
Storyfort presents: Scaryfort
In collaboration with Idaho Botanical Garden and The Duck Club, Storyfort is hosting Scaryfort — an evening of chilling tales and ghostly tunes, you’d die to attend. Tickets are on sale now for the Saturday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. at KIN (21+).
Admission: Tickets are $80, which includes dinner and a cocktail with the entertainment.
More information is at treefortmusicfest.com/2020-scaryfort-events/.
Fall Festival at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Old Penitentiary Road, is hosting harvest-themed activities 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, featuring a Scarecrow Stroll, the socially-distanced one-way Hay Maze, pumpkin patch, and autumn beverages from Lost Grove. There will be food trucks and artisan vendors, and this Saturday features a free Halloween Costume Parade 3–5 p.m. RSVP is required.
Admission: $8; $6 for seniors; $5 kids 4-12; free for 3 and under and IBG members.
More information at idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Helhest Helfest at Mad Swede Brewing
Helhest Helfest is an autumnal celebration of Helhest Oat Ale, crafted in honor of the three-legged steed of the Norse goddess Hel, who rules the underworld.
Admission: $13 for adults; $7 for children; parental discretion is advised for children under 10. Parties are limited to 10 people (preferably in your “quarantine pod”). Parties will be led separately in 15-minute intervals through a no-touch, outdoor haunted house to maintain social distancing, and masks must be worn at all times when you are not sitting at your table and sipping beer.
Seatings at 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140. Reservations (highly recommended) secure your table for two hours. madswedebrewing.com.
The Morrison Center to show ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ on Halloween
Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in concert, a virtual event.
5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
Cost: $4.99
“A Terrifyingly Tantalizing Terrific Way to Celebrate Halloween for the Whole Family while supporting two amazing organizations The Actors Fund and Lymphoma Research Foundation!
Please consider making an additional donation at actorsfund.org/Nightmare. The Nightmare Before Christmas is a special concert presentation of the Tim Burton/Danny Elfman classic animated film, as interpreted by some of Broadway’s ghoulishly talented artists.”
More information: morrisoncenter.com
The Farmstead
The Farmstead, 2500 S. Eagle Road in Kuna. Open until Oct. 31.
Admission: $11.32. Family field trips and military discount: $6.60. Children 3 and under are free. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Monday — Thursday; 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed on Sundays. Field of Screams, $20.75 plus fees, dark until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Featured events at The Farmstead: a pumpkin patch, the “corn maze” this year carved in the image of “Man’s Best Friend,” hayrides, the potato sack slide and more. More information at lowefamilyfarmstead.com and on Facebook.
Linder Farms opens for final season
Linder Farms at 7165 S. Linder Road in Meridian is open 5-9 p.m. Monday — Thursday; 5-10 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays.
Admission $6; free for children under 3.
Linder Farms is back for its final season with a full field of pumpkins, the corn maze, and other attractions. Wearing masks is encouraged. Tickets can be purchased and food pre-ordered online. More information at linderfarms.com and on Facebook.
The Tunnel of Terror can be found at every Bluebird Express Car Wash
In the spirit of Halloween, Bluebird Express will be presenting a Halloween themed carwash rightly named “The Tunnel of Terror”operating 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 and Sat. Oct. 31. Bluebird Express Car wash is located at 8506 W. Overland Road.
“This is a haunted car wash; customers will stay in their vehicles and go through the wash. Customers can expect for us to scare the dirt right off their vehicles and enjoy a fright, we will have kid-friendly scares as well,” operating partner John Michael Fery said in a press release. “In addition to receiving a great car wash and having some scary fun, we want everyone to know all proceeds from the $15 entry fee will go to the Idaho Humane Society.”
Admission: $15
More information is available by calling 208-392-129 or visiting bluebirdexpress.com and social media.
Halloween at Old Idaho Penitentiary
Cell Block Stroll. 6-10 p.m., Oct. 30, 31. On Halloween eve and Halloween take a Cell Block Stroll through the yard and cell houses. Food truck and onsite concessions available.
For more information or tickets to all Old Idaho Penitentiary events, go to the website: history.idaho.gov. Pre-purchasing tickets is recommended.
Weiser’s Duck Soup Radio Brigade to bring scary fun with Halloween classic ‘War of the Worlds’
The Duck Soup Radio Brigade presents, “The War of the Worlds,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 through a dramatic audio-only performance podcast-style. Touted as the most controversial event in broadcast history, Duck Soup Radio Brigade describes in a press release, the classic radio play drama ‘War of the Worlds’ was originally broadcast in 1938 by Orson Welles and The Mercury Theater on The Columbia Broadcasting System. Meant to purely be entertainment, Orson Welles’ broadcast resulted in thousands of people believing the events portrayed to be real and attempted to flee to safety, believing that the alien invasion was real. It was written by H.G. Wells and adapted by the DSRB’s own Jeff Craven. Tickets are free but must be reserved at waroftheworldsshow.com. For more information, visit DSRB’s Facebook page.