Friday
Online — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Tween Create, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Virtual Wild West Auction benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County, 6 p.m.
Caldwell — C-Town Karaoke Competition, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Caldwell — Winery After Hours at Ste Chapelle Winery, 6 p.m., 19348 Lowell Road.
Online — Video Speed Dating — Filter Off, 8 p.m., Eventbrite.com.
Nampa — Nampa’s Silver Screen on the Green — Toy Story 4, 8:30pm, Optimist Park 16680 11th Ave North Nampa Parks and Recreation.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In, “Zootopia,” 9:45 p.m., “The Avengers” (2012), 11:55 p.m. Gates open 9 p.m.
Saturday
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., Outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Online — Instagram Live — Helen Corcoran — Queen of Coin and Whispers, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In will host Blake Shelton and special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins on the big silver screen as part of Encore Drive-In Nights. Tickets: Ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton.
Monday
Online — Kindergarten All-Stars, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Tween Book Talks, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — ASL Practice Group Online, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Tuesday
Online — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Teen Space (with Minecraft), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Boise — Instagram LIVE Event with Sharon Wright, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Wednesday
Boise — Alive After Five free summer concert series, 5 p.m., Rebecca Scott Band opens for headliner Shon Sanders and The Four Penny Peep Show. Grab merchandise and to-go beer/wine to enjoy at home from 4:30-6 p.m. Support Boise Firefighters Burnout Fund, Camp Rainbow Gold and Ronald McDonald House through Tips for Charities. Downtown Boise Association Facebook & YouTube. downtownboise.org.
Meridian — Live on the Patio at Big Al’s, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian.
Thursday
Online — Wondertime, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Teen Space (with games), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — English Conversation Practice, 6:30 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Crowdcast LIVE Event with Cara Wall — The Dearly Beloved, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Online — Virtual Speed Dating | Virtual Singles Events | Who Do You Relish?, 8 p.m., Eventbrite.com
Get Involved
Dolphin Dunk for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County: Every summer, toy dolphins are dropped into the Endless River at Roaring Springs and put to the race as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. The money raised by “adopting” dolphins ($3 each) this year will aid in COVID-19 relief efforts, the website stated. More information: adaclubs.org/dolphindunk/.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is donating portion of proceeds from sales of the new 32-ounce limited-edition collectible First Responder Tribute Big Yellow Cups to its foundation, which provides safety equipment — helmets, shields, respiratory masks — and overall support for local first responders. In addition, the Texas-style barbecue brand will host the Dickey’s Community Heroes Campaign Aug. 1 through Sept. 8, according to the press release. More information: dickeys.com.
St. Luke’s Fit One 2020 races are now open for participants. The event will raise money to support St. Luke’s Children’s, according to a press release. Registration and more information is at FitOneBoise.org until Sept. 18.
Canceled Events
Jehovah’s Witnesses have canceled all 2020 annual conventions and will instead move the program to an online streaming format, according to a press release. The cancellation includes two conventions that were scheduled for July and August at the Ford Idaho Center. The decision to cancel the conventions came in early April after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The move to an online format will enable many more to view the program and organizers are anticipating a higher than ever “attendance,” according to the release. The convention is also being streamed in over 500 languages. The theme of the 2020 convention is “Always Rejoice.”
The virtual program is being released online in six installments from the weekend of July 11-12 through the weekend of Aug. 29-30. Those interested in viewing the convention can find the program on jw.org. There is no charge for viewing the convention.
Idaho Veterans Parade: out of an abundance of caution, the 2020 Idaho Veterans Parade, which was scheduled for November, is canceled due to uncertainties of the coronavirus. The safety of participants, spectators and volunteers is critical, event organizers wrote in an email. The event has been rescheduled to 2021.
Marsing High School All Class Reunion: the all class reunion, which was was scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1, has been canceled due to the coronavirus. “We will make plans to have a reunion next year on the first Sunday in August 2021,” the reunion committee stated in an email.