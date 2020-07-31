Friday
Boise — Tree Disorder Diagnosis, 8:30 a.m., Idaho State Museum, 610 Julia Davis Drive.
Online — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, opens 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, opens 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Online — Tween Create, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Video Speed Dating — Filter Off, 8 p.m., Eventbrite.com.
Saturday
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Kuna — K-Town Flea Market, opens 9 a.m., 1450 N. Massey Ave.
Meridian — American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Meridian — A Day At The Park, 10 a.m., Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave.
Boise — Honey for your soul I Aromatherapy & Emotions, 11 a.m., Wild Root Café, 276 N. 8th St.
Boise — Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., Outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Sunday
Caldwell — Concerts in the Park at Ste. Chapelle, 11 a.m., 19348 Lowell Road.
Monday
Meridian — New Student Enrollment Fair, 8 a.m., Renaissance High School, 1307 E. Central Drive.
Online — Kindergarten All-Stars, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Tween Book Talks, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Meridian — Caregiver Support Group, 6 p.m., Boise Music Therapy Company, 2525 N. Stokesberry Place B.
Online — ASL Practice Group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Tuesday
Meridian — Earth and Space Camp, 10 a.m., Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Online — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Education Series: The Adoption and Impacts of Teleworking, 1 p.m., Community Planning Association.
Online — Teen Space (Electronic Magazine Workshop), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — Free Drop-In Writing Workshop, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin.
CrowdCast — Stacey Guill — The Stone House in the Canon, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Wednesday
Online — Your Memoir: A Guide to Getting it Done with Susan Bruns Rowe, 10 a.m., The Cabin.
Online — Business Basics: The Legal 411: Operating a Company (Part 1 of 3), 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Online — Teen Space, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Centennial Job Corps (Nampa) Information Meeting & Tour, 2 p.m.
Online — Alive After Five free summer concert series, 5 p.m., Rebecca Scott Band opens for headliner Shon Sanders and The Four Penny Peep Show. Grab merchandise and to-go beer/wine to enjoy at home from 4:30-6 p.m. Support Boise Firefighters Burnout Fund, Camp Rainbow Gold and Ronald McDonald House through Tips for Charities. Downtown Boise Association Facebook & YouTube. downtownboise.org.
Online — Petal and Snow: A Fairy Tale Workshop with Catherine Kyle, 6:30 p.m., The Cabin.
Meridian — Live on the Patio at Big Al’s, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian.
Thursday
Online — Wondertime, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — LinkedIn® Strategies: Managing Your Brand, 11 a.m., Zions Bank Business Resource Center.
Online — First Thursday in downtown Boise, 5 p.m. downtownboise.org/events/first-thursday-new.
Online — History Happy Hour: A Woman’s Place, 5:30 p.m., Idaho State Museum, history.idaho.gov/events-programs.
Online — English Conversation Practice, 6:30 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Zoom — BONUS Human Rights Book Club — When We Were Vikings, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
The Flicks theater reopens
The Flicks movie theater in downtown Boise has reopened with new COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including patrons and staff wearing masks, no crowding in common areas, increased theater seating distances and outdoor patio dining. Hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the premises, the theater announced in a press release, and all surfaces are being constantly cleaned; self-serve items have been moved so that staff can safely provide all beverages, food and concession items ordered at the counter.
The Flicks is still offering their selection of quality new independent, foreign and art films. Plus something new: showing a different classic independent film each week. For more information regarding The Flicks’ safety protocols and upcoming films go to theflicksboise.com.
Upcoming films:Family of Woman Film Festival goes virtual
In partnership with The Community Library, the 13th annual Family of Woman Film Festival will be an entirely virtual event Sept. 8-13 and is free to the public through the library’s website. Boise State University will sponsor three Festival films in conjunction with The Andrus Center for Public Policy’s Eighth Annual Women and Leadership Conference, according to a press release. That conference is also an entirely virtual event, following the film festival, Sept. 15-17.
The theme for this year’s festival, “Women Who Won’t Be Stopped,” is reflected in all of the selected films: “The Perfect Candidate,” a dramatic comedy from Saudi Arabia, “Councilwoman,” a documentary from the U.S., “Apache 8,” a documentary from the U.S., “A Girl From Mogadishu,” a drama from Somalia and the Republic of Ireland and “King of Masks,” a drama from China. All programs start at 6 p.m. Lecture speaker and exact dates for each screening are to be announced.
“With a virtual Festival, we have the ability to expand our audience beyond the capacity of any theater without worrying about social distancing,” Founder and Director Peggy Elliott Goldwyn said in the press release. “It will also be easier to present interviews with filmmakers and film subjects after the screenings, no matter where in the world they may be located.”
More about the 2020 Women and Leadership Conference
The 2020 conference (Sept. 15-17) will include six distinguished women speakers “who have broken barriers and improved gender balance in their field and beyond,” according to a press release. Additionally, there will be 24 Skill Builder workshops in six breakout sessions, multiple discussion areas and social networking opportunities, an exhibit area for sponsor engagement and more. Tickets and more information are available at boisestate.edu/sps-andruscenter/2020-conference.
Get Involved
Dolphin Dunk for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County: Every summer, toy dolphins are dropped into the Endless River at Roaring Springs and put to the race as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. The money raised by “adopting” dolphins ($3 each) this year will aid in COVID-19 relief efforts, the website stated. More information: adaclubs.org/dolphindunk/.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is donating portion of proceeds from sales of the new 32-ounce limited-edition collectible First Responder Tribute Big Yellow Cups to its foundation, which provides safety equipment — helmets, shields, respiratory masks — and overall support for local first responders. In addition, the Texas-style barbecue brand will host the Dickey’s Community Heroes Campaign Aug. 1 through Sept. 8, according to the press release. More information: dickeys.com.
St. Luke’s Fit One 2020 races are now open for participants. The event will raise money to support St. Luke’s Children’s, according to a press release. Registration and more information is at FitOneBoise.org until Sept. 18.
Canceled Events
The waterslide at Eagle Island State Park will close down beginning Thursday. The closure will remain in effect for the remainder of the 2020 season, according to a Wednesday press release. The rest of the park remains open for day-use access. Visitors can swim, hike, bike and picnic on the more than 500 acres. Park staff stated in the press release they encourage all visitors to practice safe physical distancing practices (at least 6 feet of separation) and to adhere to the county-wide mask ordinance when around non-housemates in public.
Boise Community Band at Julia Davis Park in Boise has been canceled.
The annual Water Lantern Festival has been rescheduled for 2021.Idaho Veterans Parade:{span style=”background-color: #fdd8d8;”} out of an abundance of caution, the 2020 Idaho Veterans Parade, which was scheduled for November, is canceled due to uncertainties of the coronavirus. The safety of participants, spectators and volunteers is critical, event organizers wrote in an email. The event has been rescheduled to 2021.{/span}
{span class=”print_trim”}Marsing High School All Class Reunion: the all class reunion, which was was scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1, has been canceled due to the coronavirus. “We will make plans to have a reunion next year on the first Sunday in August 2021,” the reunion committee stated in an email.