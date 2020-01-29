SATURDAY, FEB. 1
Are You Up For Yoga, Dog?
Adoptable dogs at Meridian Canine Rescue will once again show off unique yoga poses such as Rub My Belly and Happy Puppy. You may join them at Meridian Canine Rescue for a one-hour yoga class (5 to 6 p.m.) held on the first Saturday of each month. Each class is led by a local yoga instructor who has donated their time. Beginners over 16 years of age are welcome. Please bring your own mat. Meridian Canine Rescue will provide the dogs. Cost is $20 and early registration is recommended. All proceeds benefit the dogs at Meridian Canine Rescue, 501 E. Scenery Lane #100. Contact 208-794-0944 for more information.
Virtual Reality at the James Castle House
Visitors can immerse themselves through virtual reality in the historic space where the late Idaho artist James Castle once lived and worked. Castle, born in Garden Valley, lived and worked in the 120-square-foot historic shed for over 40 years, using pencil as his primary medium. His art also featured materials like scrap paper and crayons. This event is free and open to the public aged 13 and up on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 1 p.m. at 5015 Eugene St. Sign-up upon arrival inside the James Castle House General Store. Those in need of accommodations may contact Rachel Reichert, 208-608-7046 or email rreichert@cityofboise.org.
Exit The Body: A mystery farce
Bodies appear and disappear in a closet as jewel thieves sneak for treasures amidst unannounced visitors in a New England house. Who are the good guys and the bad guys? No one can tell. This comedy is rated for adult situations and language. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. The bar is open before the performance and at intermission. Stage Coach Theatre is at 4802 W. Emerald St. For more information, call 208-342-2000.