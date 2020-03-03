MERIDIAN — VetIQ, a subsidiary of Eagle-based PetIQ, has opened a new Petcare Wellness Center in Meridian. The new center offers preventive veterinary and wellness services for dogs and cats.
Located in the Walmart Supercenter on Fairview Avenue, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., the new VetIQ Petcare clinic held a grand opening on Feb. 28.
VetIQ's parent company, PetIQ, is a pet medication and wellness company, whose operations are based in Eagle. VetIQ operates dozens of pet care clinics in more than 20 U.S. states. The Meridian location is VetIQ's first pet care clinic in Idaho.
“We are committed to providing smarter pet health through affordable services that are easily accessible to all pet parents,” said Susan Sholtis, president of PetIQ, in a news release. “Our partnership with Walmart puts licensed veterinary care right where pet parents regularly shop for themselves and their pets.”
The VetIQ Petcare Wellness Center has a licensed veterinarian on site, and no appointments are required, the release said. VetIQ Petcare offers a range of preventive care and wellness services, including:
- Vaccinations
- Diagnostic testing
- Minor medical care
- Well pet exams
- Microchip Pet ID
- Nail trims
Additionally, VetIQ Petcare provides customers with pet prescriptions. The prescriptions can be filled in-store at Walmart’s pharmacy, the release said.
The VetIQ Petcare Wellness Center is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For information, call 208-996-3809 or visit vetiqpetcare.com.