BOISE — Boy Scout leaders in the Treasure Valley don’t expect to feel the effects of Boy Scouts of America’s filing for bankruptcy protection.
That’s due, in large part, to the fact that while the national organization did make a Chapter 11 filing on Tuesday, on the local level, scouting is governed by individual councils that serve troops in a given area. Troops in Ada and Canyon counties, for instance, fall within the Mountain West Council’s territory. The council is independently funded and has not filed for bankruptcy, according to Lynn Gunter, the council’s scout executive.
“Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual,” Gunter wrote in a statement provided to the Idaho Press. “In short, there should be no change to the local Scouting experience. The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing.”
Camps and properties in the council's territory are controlled by the council, according to Gunter’s statement. There is no stream of income the council will lose as a result of the filing, he confirmed.
On a national level, the Boy Scouts of America faces about 300 lawsuits from men who say they were sexually abused when they were involved in scouting as children, according to National Public Radio. Through the Chapter 11 process, the organization aims to provide compensation to those victims.
Additionally, the organization has published an open letter to Boy Scout victims of child abuse, signed by Jim Turley, the national chairman of Boy Scouts of America. The letter will run in Wednesday's edition of USA Today, according to the Boy Scouts of America.
“Specifically, the national organization of the Boy Scouts of America has initiated a voluntary financial restructuring to ensure we can equitably compensate all victims of past abuse in our programs, through a proposed Victim’s Compensation Trust,” according to the letter. “I encourage you, and all victims to come forward and file claims so you can receive compensation from this Trust. We will provide clear notices about how to do so.”
Matt Nelson, an assistant scoutmaster for Meridian’s Troop 149, said news of the national organization filing for bankruptcy doesn’t leave him concerned about scouting at the local level.
“I think our council is very financially sound, and what we’ve been told is don’t worry about it,” Nelson said on Tuesday.
Among the local scouting community, Nelson said, he believed there was “no angst” as a result of the announcement.
“No, I’m not worried,” he said.
*Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the following correction: Troops in Ada and Canyon counties fall within the Mountain West Council's territory. Previous versions of the story included an outdated name for the council.