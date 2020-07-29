As staycation season continues for us in pandemic-struck but beautiful Idaho, anglers are grabbing fishing poles, campers and hikers are filling backpacks with protein bars and water bottles (don't forget the sunscreen) — and hunters, birdwatchers, trail riders and any and all outdoor enthusiasts are taking to the mountains, rivers, streams, woods and trails that abound here.
Idaho Press photographer Jake King is more than adept at capturing the iconic vistas in our fair state, possibly because he is seeing them through a first-timer's eyes. And lucky for us, he is sharing.
Equally lucky for us, they are all places we can easily get to and see for ourselves. As you venture out, be sure to practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently and wear a mask.
Also, if you are overnight camping, be sure to look up at the sky at night, especially if you venture into the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve. Sun Valley, Ketchum and surrounding communities are all ripe for out-of-this-world star gazing. When was the last time you looked up and could actually see the Milky Way? Currently, you might want to check out the Comet NEOWISE, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It won't be back for another 6,000 or so years. It was closest to Earth on July 23, but is still visible. But not for long, so hurry up — and be sure to pack your binoculars.