MERIDIAN — One hundred thousand dollars: That's what a Meridian woman got for Christmas this year, courtesy of the Idaho Lottery.
Stacy Prisbrey couldn't believe her eyes when she played the Scratch Game "Magic Carpet" on Dec. 8, said an Idaho Lottery news release.
After purchasing the ticket from Jacksons Food Store on Fairview Avenue in Meridian, Prisbrey and her husband hid the scratch card showing they'd won $100,000 under a box in a closet for nearly three weeks.
“Like Santa, we were checking it twice. Maybe more than twice," Stacy Prisbrey said in a news release. "We just didn’t believe it was really that big of a winning ticket. I’ve never won more than $30 before."
The couple finally brought the winning ticket to the Lottery’s office in Boise on Friday to have the ticket officially verified. It was the first of two $100,000 top prizes for the "Magic Carpet" game — one has yet to be claimed.
Prisbrey said she plans to use the winnings for a new truck for her husband and to put a down payment on a house.
For selling the winning ticket, Jacksons receives a bonus of $10,000 from the Idaho Lottery.