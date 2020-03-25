MERIDIAN — The city of Meridian announced Monday playground and exercise equipment in city parks are closed in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The playground closures took effect immediately, and city officials are posting signage to educate the public, a news release said.
Other parks and pathways remain open, and the city encourages residents to use them, while taking proper safety precautions.
“With schools closed and residents staying home as much as possible, our parks and open spaces provide an important relief during these stressful times," said Parks and Recreation Director Steve Siddoway in the release. "People are still welcome to walk, run, bike, fish and relax in our parks.
“We encourage everyone to use social distancing, avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, remember to wash your hands often, and please follow CDC guidelines," Siddoway said.