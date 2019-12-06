MCR Pet of the Week: Rocky

Ohhh my goodness! Check out our Rockstar Rocky, MCR’s gorgeous pet of the week!
Hello! And welcome to Philadelphia … I mean, my bio! Although I was named after the legend himself — Rocky Balboa, I have the charm and wit to give him a run for his money. I’m not the boxing champion he was, but I am a lover and I have a lot to offer!
I’m a year old, and was brought to MCR from the Gooding shelter with my lady friend Adrian. We were found wandering the streets together, and that’s how we ended up here looking for our forever homes!
I can tend to be a little shy at first, but once I warm up to you — I’m sweet as can be. I’m only a year old, so I’m still learning to walk on the leash, and how to be the goodest boy I can be. I’d really love a home with patience and time to help me grow into the confident boy I know is inside just waiting to make an appearance! I do have enough energy for the both of us though, and I really like to play with my toys so I really hope we can do that together. I also really like to just chill out and take naps from time to time. Life is all about balance right?!
I’m great with other dogs — so I don’t mind sharing the love of my hoomans with a canine sibling. I’m not sure how I am with kids because I’ve never really met any, but I’m willing to give it a try!
If I sound like I could be the champion of your heart, please come down to MCR during our available hours and meet me!