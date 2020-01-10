MCR Pet of the Week: Luna

Hi, my name is Luna.
My life started off a little tough on the reservation, and I didn’t really learn to follow very many rules. However, my foster mom and dad say that I’m doing a really good job. I’m not afraid of a leash anymore, but I don’t like it, and I don’t have a lot of manners, yet.
I am really looking for a family that wants to spend a lot of time with me. I love to snuggle with my foster parents on the couch, and I even think I am a lapdog. I will definitely be your best friend if you will throw the ball for me for a very long time. I am pretty good about going outside and going to the bathroom but I don’t actually tell my foster mom that I have to go. She just knows to let me out often. She does kennel me sometimes, but that is just not what a girl like me wants to do. Being that I am a teenager (just over 1 human year), I like to chew on things like shoes and socks, but foster mom and dad don’t like that at all. I don’t really like to spend time by myself and I am very protective of my home. I am kind of one of those girls that likes to chat so sometimes my foster mom tells me to be quiet. I also talk a lot when I meet new people because I’m still a little bit afraid.
I have a foster brother, and he doesn’t really like to play with me because he’s old. I would do really well with another dog that wants to run and play. I will probably bark a lot to let them know that I’m a little bit afraid, but I actually just want to play. I can’t wait to find my new family!