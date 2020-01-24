Meet Koda! This beautiful girl is looking for a new home to call her own! She is a year old and full of energy. She would like a family that can keep up with her lively behavior as she gets bored easily. She is extremely sweet, friendly and would love to cuddle with you all day! She has great social skills and is good with other dogs. She has never lived with cats, but is known to chase them when she sees them. And if you have little humans in the house, she’s good with them too.
Koda has lived outside for most of her life so it would take a while for her to get used to the indoors. She would need a family that is patient and is willing to teach her the rules of the house. But with time, Koda will be a great addition to the family!
If you are interested in meeting Koda, bring everyone in the family (including the little furry ones) down to MCR during our open hours to meet her. She is ready for her home!