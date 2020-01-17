Sweet, Playful, Curious, Affectionate, Adventurous. Hi, my name is Ginger, and those are just a few of many of my amazing qualities.
I’m 7 months old, and I’m on the search for my forever home. I’ve put lots and lots of thought into what my forever home would look like. For me, I’d love a family that is active and will take me on lots of walks and adventures! You see, I’m still young and with youth comes lots, and lots, of energy. I’d love someone to play fetch with every day. I don’t know if anyone has mentioned this, but I’m kind of a professional fetching dog.
I hope my forever home has some patience for me while I learn basic obedience commands and positive reinforcement training. I’m good with children, and other dogs given a proper introduction. I am not sure how well I do with cats, but I’d be willing to give it a try.
I hope I find my forever family soon! If I sound like the girl for you, please come down to MCR during their available hours to meet me. I’d love to meet the whole family.