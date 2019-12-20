Do you think they'll like me? I hope they'll like me..Uhh..H...Hi there.. My name is Banner and my best friend Dixie and I have come to MCR in search of our forever home.
I'm quite the shy guy, and I really like to take things slow and at my own pace. It takes me a little to warm up to you but once I do I am eager for love and affection. MY BFF Dixie helps me out a lot with that — she gives me courage to try new things and helps me feel comfortable in unfamiliar or scary situations.
I'm 10 years old — but if you see the way I play with Dixie when she plays fetch, you wouldn't believe how old I really am. I'm a soft and kind-hearted boy who does love to snuggle and be wherever you are. I am sweet to the core and sensitive — the ladies here at MCR love me.
If I could make a wish list to Santa to help me and Dixie find our forever home for the holidays, it would go a little something like this ... I would love a home with patience to let me set the pace and come out of my shell on my own terms. I really like to be around my humans too, so a home that won't leave us home alone for extended periods of time would be a dream come true. It tends to make me nervous, and I worry wondering when you will come back. You MUST love playing fetch with us because that's our favorite activity to do together ... Dixie does the fetching, I just like to run like the wind. I'd really like to have my own safe place to retreat to when I need a moment to myself (I am crate trained). I also would really love it if my future hoomans let me snuggle under blankets ... I love that.
Dixie and I both do well with children, but we prefer the older ones who won't tug on our ears, tails, or use us as beds. I am also house-trained and have done well with cats in the past. Of course, I'm good with other dogs! Dixie is my #1 gal pal.
If you'd like to meet Dixie and me, please come down to MCR during their available hours to meet us.