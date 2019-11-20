MERIDIAN — A new locally owned kickboxing gym, 9Round, has opened in Meridian.
9Round is an international franchise with 750 clubs in 45 states and 19 countries, according to its website.
The Meridian franchise is owned by Hunter Larson, an Idaho native. The gym opened last month at 1580 N. Stonehenge Way, Suite 103.
Named for its nine-round kickboxing workout regiment, the club provides a “fluid” workout format without official class times and “the promise to get stronger in 30 minutes,” said a news release. Members work with personal trainers, and the workouts change every day, the release said.
“We like to say, ‘It never gets easier, but you get stronger,'” Larson said in the release.
Larson was a member of the Timpanogos, Utah, 9Round location before he moved back to Idaho and opened his own franchise.
“Amazing relationships emerged with my fellow 9Rounders,” Larson said in the release. “9Round changed and saved my life.”
Memberships are $98 monthly.
For information, call 208-904-2497.