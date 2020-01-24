BOISE — Through customer donations and a dollar for dollar match by the company, Jacksons Food Stores 16th annual “Gift of Peace” campaign raised more than $154,000 in funds over the 2019 holiday season.
Idaho customers raised more than $26,000. The money will go to statewide coalitions that work to end domestic and sexual violence in Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Idaho. The Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence will receive more than $53,000.
Jacksons is headquartered in Meridian.