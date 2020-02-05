MERIDIAN — A new water feature for dogs is coming to Discovery Park.
Intermountain Pet Hospital, a veterinary clinic in Meridian, donated $6,713 to the city for the water feature, which will be installed in an off-leash dog area at Discovery Park in south Meridian. Discovery Park opened in July.
During a work session on Tuesday, the Meridian City Council approved a budget amendment, accepting the pet hospital’s donation.
Dom Gelsomino, president of the Meridian Parks and Recreation Commission, said the commission began working last summer to bring a new amenity — similar to Storey Bark Park, which has an agility course and other amenities for dogs — to Discovery Park.
Gelsomino said he reached out to the community for help funding the amenity.
“Intermountain Pet Hospital jumped on board for the reason that they had the resources available at the moment,” he said.
The Parks and Recreation Commission, along with pet hospital officials, decided on a water feature. Gelsomino said designs haven’t been finalized, but the feature could be a fire hydrant that shoots out water or something similar.
“We were trying to figure out a way we could best invest in something a little bit different,” said Gelsomino, who owns a 5-year-old pit bull/boxer mix named Zeus and is in the process of getting another dog, a miniature Yorkshire terrier named Octavia.
The water feature will be timed, so it’s “not consuming too much water,” Gelsomino said. And it will be interactive for dogs as well as dog owners.
The feature is expected to be installed this spring.
Discovery Park is located at 2121 E. Lake Hazel Road.