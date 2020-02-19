BOISE — The Idaho Commission for Libraries announced Wednesday it has awarded 11 grants of $500 each to public and school libraries in Idaho. The grants will benefit underserved or unserved children.
The Underserved Children: Welcoming Libraries Grant aims to ensure everyone feels welcome at libraries and libraries are able to offer inclusive spaces and services for children from diverse backgrounds, said a news release.
Three Treasure Valley libraries received the grants: Ada Community Library, Hidden Springs; Emmett Public Library; and the Meridian Library District.
The funds will go toward activities that improve equity, diversity and inclusion in Idaho libraries and better serve the community's underserved groups of children, the release said.
"This grant funding will enable the libraries to provide resources that both reflect patrons' experiences, or mirrors them, and teaches patrons about those who are different from them by providing a window," said State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White in the release.