BOISE — Do you fancy cats? You're in for a treat. Dozens of feline friends will be in Boise for the Idaho Cat Fanciers' annual Idaho Cat Show, a two-day event starting March 21, where dozens of cats will strut their stuff and hope to take home a blue ribbon.
Cats from all over the country will attend the event, said show manager Barbara Callison, who will have four cats of her own in the competition. There will be long-haired cats, short-haired cats and no-haired cats, like the Sphynx. There will be Maine Coons, "gentle giants," which can grow up to 25 pounds. And this year judges are accepting a new breed, the Toy Bob, for the first time.
"There are so many cats that people don't normally see," Callison said. "They're wonderful cats."
A cat show is not quite like a dog show — the animals are caged until they are examined, and they don't really strut around like dogs, although they may get to play a bit.
There will be four judges on the first day and four different judges on the second. The judges are well-trained, experienced cat breeders, Callison said. "It takes years and a lot of dedication" to become a judge, she said.
Many of the exhibitors will have more than one pet entry, Callison said. Last year, there were about 100 exhibitors and more than 150 cats, she said. For information on entering your cat, visit fliers.cfanorthwest.org/IdahoCats. Litter will be provided, but bring your own litter pan.
Cats will compete in five different classes: Championship, Premier, Kitten, Veteran and Household. The Championship class is for unaltered (not spayed or neutered), pedigreed (bred for specific traits) cats 8 months or older. The Premier class is for altered, pedigreed cats 8 months or older. The Kitten class is for altered or unaltered, pedigreed cats between 4 and 8 months. The Veteran class is for unaltered or altered, pedigreed cats 7 years or older.
The Household class is for non-pedigreed cats over the age of 4 months. Requirements for that class is whatever the judge likes, Callison said. A cat in the Household class "doesn't have a pedigree, it just has your heart," she said.
As part of its show, the Idaho Cat Fanciers will host cats from the Idaho Humane Society, which will be available for adoption. Additionally, attendees can sponsor one of the humane society cats in the Household competition and can take home the ribbon if they win.
"That's just a wonderful thing for them to do," Callison said of the humane society's involvement in the cat show.
Callison said there will be a lot of cat hair floating around the show. So, those with allergies may want to skip the event to avoid a cat-astrophe.
Entry for spectators is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and children, and admission is free for children under 5.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 21 and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 22 in the Premier Building at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Boise.