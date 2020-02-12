MERIDIAN — Grimaldi’s Pizzaria restaurants nationwide are celebrating the company’s 17th anniversary on February 14 by performing Random Acts of Kindness.
The goal is to express gratitude and support for neighborhood charitable initiatives by performing Random Acts of Kindness a to a deserving local charity or organization. The Grimaldi’s in Meridian has chosen the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County as theri cause and will be spontaneously dropping off pizzas and other menu favorites there starting on Monday, Feb. 10 and throughout the week until the following Monday, Feb. 17, Random Acts of Kindness Day.