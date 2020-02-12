MERIDIAN — Traci Hoots and Kay Ramirez just returned from a cruise in the Caribbean. A little tan and looking forward to retirement, they sip on beers at Deja Brew, a coffee shop downtown.
The Meridian couple seems to know everyone around, from coffee shop staff and other patrons to a man outside fixing a car. That's because for 15 years they owned a bar across the street called the 127 Club.
Hoots, 62, and Ramirez, 69, decided in December it would be the club's last call for good. A local architecture firm purchased the building and will turn it into office space.
"We realized it was time," Hoots said. "We loved the bar business, we met very wonderful people, we built very good friendships from the bar."
"We had the most wonderful employees," Ramirez added.
"And customers," Hoots cut in. "It was sad to leave them."
The bar at 127 E. Idaho Ave. was known by many different names over five decades. But most recently it was known for hosting Boise State football games, the Super Bowl and some of the best prime rib dinners in town.
"(We are) totally thrilled that we ended up in Meridian," Hoots said. "It couldn't have happened any better."
Hoots and Ramirez bought the bar in 2005. At the time, they were working at Hewlett-Packard in Boise. Ramirez was a program manager for consumer warranty products and had experience with bookkeeping. Hoots was an escalation manager for product returns. After the company changed ownership, they both decided to retire young and buy a bar.
Combined, they had the financial and managerial experience to run a business, but it wasn't easy transitioning from corporate life to bar life.
"I call it walking the curb because you go from corporate America to trying to own a bar," Ramirez said. "You're in a really fun environment and then you're in corporate America and you have … all the rules all the policies, all the hats you have to wear."
They considered buying a bar in Eagle but later found the right spot in Meridian. They replaced the flooring and fixed up the bathroom in the more than century-old building.
"We did all kinds of things to enhance the bar, but we didn't want to change the bar," Ramirez said.
Hoots said they wanted 127 Club to remain a neighborhood bar. They didn't want it to become a gay bar just because it was owned by a gay couple. That took some getting used to for the regular patrons, however.
One woman, who today remains friends with the couple, said she wanted to come in to 127 Club to "see what the lesbians looked like," Ramirez said.
"That was an interesting start for us because people were going, 'What are they, sisters?'" Hoots said. "And finally we just said to them, 'We're together. Accept us for what we are.' We want you to know who we are, and what we're about.
"And you know what? They were wonderful," she added.
Hoots and Ramirez never hired a bar manager, but instead shared managerial duties. The most important part of owning a bar, they said, is being present.
"If you're not there, you're not present, it becomes anybody's bar," Ramirez said. "It was our bar because we were present and we created the atmosphere."
That atmosphere was like "Cheers," Ramirez said, referring to the '80s and '90s television sitcom about a bar where "everybody knows your name."
Certain things changed about the 127 Club over the 15 years Hoots and Ramirez owned it. They eventually stopped serving prime rib — the cost wasn't worth the returns — and food altogether. The live music evolved, from strictly country to a blend of flavors. Bartenders cycled in and out, although some remained for more than a decade.
And customer preferences changed. One of the most challenging aspects of running a bar was understanding what customers wanted, Ramirez said. Customers early in the day (typically older) wanted a few cheap, happy-hour beers, and they go home after that. The younger crowd at night prefers shots of liquor. In general, liquor became more popular than beer, a change from years prior.
But a couple of things were constant at the 127 Club: Hoots and Ramirez were always there. And the roof always leaked.
Renovations on the aging building begin next week, according to Jim Escobar, founder and lead architect of neUdesign Architecture, the downtown-based company that bought the 127 Club.
Sleek new offices will rise from the bar's ashes — maybe literally ashes considering 127 Club was one of three remaining smoking bars in Meridian.
NeUdesign, whose current office is around the corner from the bar, will open up a wall that separates it from 127 E. Idaho Ave.
Escobar said his business "drastically needed more office space," and he closed a deal on the bar within 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Hoots and Ramirez are settling into retirement. They said they'll stay in touch with their bar friends and former employees while they travel, exercise and catch up with family.
"We had a wonderful time," Ramirez said. "I wouldn't trade it for anything."