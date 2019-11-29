The Children’s Museum of Idaho will celebrate its first anniversary with a week of festivities, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7.
The Children’s Museum of Idaho, a nonprofit museum in Meridian with exhibits designed for children, first opened on Dec. 2, 2018. To celebrate its “birthday,” the museum will host a different activity or special guest each day next week.
Activities include a members’ only day, a block party for neighboring businesses and a birthday party for children attending the museum, where they can get their face painted and eat birthday cupcakes.
The museum is asking for donations on its anniversary. To make a donation, call 208-345-1920 or visit cmidaho.org.
The museum is located at 790 S. Progress Ave.