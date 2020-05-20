MERIDIAN — The Meridian Library District's Cherry Lane branch is now open with limited services.
The library is not yet open for browsing, but the following services will be available during normal library hours:
- Self-checkout of holds and materials pulled for you by library staff.
- Computer lab access.
- Returns through the lobby book drop.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The outside book drop will be open to receive returns from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The Cherry Lane branch also will be open from 9 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday, for vulnerable populations only.
To ensure social distancing, the library will only allow five patrons in the main portion of the library and eight patrons in the computer lab at any given time. All patrons over the age of 2 must wear a face mask or face covering. If you do not have a face mask, the library will provide one.
The library district is planning a phased reopening, to coincide with the state's Idaho Rebounds plans, according to spokeswoman Allison Maier.
During the several weeks the library was closed, it continued to offer online services, such as a virtual chat tool — which allowed patrons to talk with a library staff member online — and virtual events, including at-home learning videos. Both resources remain available on the library district's website, www.mld.org.
"The library acted swiftly and responsibly, using exhaustive research and consulting with libraries that were already addressing COVID-19 in the Seattle area," Gretchen Caserotti, library director, told the Meridian Press in an email during the closure. "Nearly everything in a public library is a shared object carrying a high transmission risk, and at the time of closing, access to PPE and sanitizing supplies was unavailable. Like so many businesses, we pivoted online, including reallocating funds to expand digital offerings and reassigning staff to work remotely."
Additionally, the library has launched a home delivery service. Patrons within the library district's service area can fill out an online form and request up to five library items be delivered to their home.