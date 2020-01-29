MERIDIAN — The Ambrose School, a private Christian school in Meridian, is seeking help with identifying U.S. military personnel serving overseas who will receive care packages made by students on Valentine's Day.
As part of its Serve with Compassion Day, Ambrose students will create care packages containing handwritten cards from students and "some healthy goodies to snack on" that will be shipped to military members abroad, according to a news release.
School officials are asking the community to share the names and addresses of family and friends serving abroad. The school's goal is to reach 1,000 military members.
Students will create the packages on Valentine's Day, which is Friday, Feb. 14. The first 1,000 names the school receives will be put on the list.
Names and addresses can be emailed to office@theambroseschool.org or messaged to the Ambrose School's Facebook page or Instagram account.