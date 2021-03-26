Friday
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — LAST DAY Spring Break Camp, 10-11 a.m., Idaho State Museum. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.
Boise — “Thinking Green for March” is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Garden City — Sportscard & Collectibles Show, free for all ages, 4 p.m., Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St.
Garden City — Lyle Sinclair, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Saturday
Garden City — Sportscard & Collectibles Show, free for all ages, 5 p.m., Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St.
Garden City — Blues at the Sapphire!, 7 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — Gary Tackett and Full Moon Rude, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Farrell Dillon Master of Illusions — Comedy Magic, 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Sunday
Boise — Mood Swing at Bar 365, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Monday
Virtual — QSA, 5 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — Dan Costello, 6 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Tuesday
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 9:30 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Star — MicroMania Midget Wrestling Live at The Beer Guys Saloon!, 7–9 p.m., 10937 W. State St. Tickets $20–$50 at eventbrite.com.
Boise — Trivia and Industry Night!, 7 p.m., Meriwether Cider House, 224 N. 9th St.
Wednesday
Boise — Artist Ashley Dreyfus presents: “Better When We Are Together” at Flying M Coffee, 500 W. Idaho St.
Boise — Tom Taylor, 6 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Thursday
Boise — “Local from Global — An Exhibit of Art from Boise’s Newcomers” is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 W. Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Garden City — Brett Reid: A Tribute To Folk Rock, 7 p.m., The Sapphire Room at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.