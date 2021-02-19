Tech professionals, enthusiasts and the public are invited to Develop Idaho, 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. Develop Idaho is a virtual conference featuring speakers, break out sessions and more. Topics include “Telehealth Transformation,”Leaning Into Chaos & Listening To Our Heroes,” “Product Operations” and more. Themes speak to overcoming, adapting and evolving. More information is available at hopin.com/events/develop-idaho-2021#sponsors.
Friday
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — Rob Harding, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Brandon Vestal — Live at the Lounge!, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Saturday
Boise — Bloom (from Bread & Circus) Solo, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — Dead Meadow — Levitation Session, 6 p.m., Knitting Factory. facebook.com/knitboise.
Sunday
No Meridian–area events announced.
Monday
Virtual — QSA, 5 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — The Sweet Swede Mic, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.
Tuesday
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 9:30 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Virtual — Community Conversations — Adelaide Perr — Degloved, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books. rdbooks.org.
Wednesday
No Meridian-area events announced.
Thursday
Virtual — Getting Back to Business: Answers to Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions, noon, Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Virtual — Surrogacy Information Seminar for gestational carriers, 1 p.m., A New Beginning Surrogacy. anewbeginningsurrogacy.org.
Meridian — Teen Leadership Council, 4 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone, 3531 E. Overland Road.
Virtual — Nuestras Voces: Baila conmigo (Our Voices: Dance with Me), 6 p.m., Idaho State Museum. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.