March To End Hunger fundraiser for Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’
Throughout the month of March, local businesses, churches, groups and families across the Treasure Valley are invited to participate in Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ 10th annual March to End Hunger by hosting food drives. The campaign runs thru March 31.
Participants can also participate in the “Can Castle Competition.” Can Castle photos must be submitted by midnight on March 31. Voting is April 1–5. More information and registration is available by contacting Sarah Howard, event and volunteer manager: sarahh@boiserm.org or 208-343-4680 ext. 1400.
Local theater companies produce ‘Speech and Debate’
Opal Theatre Company has with Boise Little Theater to produce “Speech & Debate” by Stephen Karam, available virtually March 12-14.
“Frustrated by the hypocrisy they see in their parents, teachers, and the members of the school board, an unlikely trio set out to find a common truth and make their voices heard as they revive a defunct school club and take on the world.”
Audience members will be able to purchase a rental of the production and watch for up to 48 hours after purchase. Recommended for audience members 13 years of age and older.
Friday
Virtual — “SPEECH & DEBATE” performed by Opal Theatre Company is available March 12–14. opaltheatre.org.
Garden City — 48th Annual Roadster Show, 12–10 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Presented by Les Schwab Tires, “the show features many top hot rods, radical customs, wicked street machines, hot trucks, motorcycles and more.” Thru March 14. More information: Firebird Raceway or the Boise Roadster Show.
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — “Thinking Green For March” is at Art Source Gallery, 1015 Main St. Gallery opens 10 a.m.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Garden City — Stef and The Groove, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Saturday
Virtual — “SPEECH & DEBATE” performed by Opal Theatre Company is available March 12–14. opaltheatre.org.
Garden City — 48th Annual Roadster Show, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Presented by Les Schwab Tires, “the show features many top hot rods, radical customs, wicked street machines, hot trucks, motorcycles and more.” Thru March 14. More information: Firebird Raceway or the Boise Roadster Show.
Garden City — An Evening of Soul with Leta Harris Neustaedter and Special Guests, 6:30 p.m., The Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Parents Night Out, 6:30 p.m., Wings Center, 1875 Century Way.
Garden City — A Tasty Jamm, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Sunday
Virtual — “SPEECH & DEBATE” performed by Opal Theatre Company. opaltheatre.org.
Garden City — LAST DAY: 48th Annual Roadster Show, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Presented by Les Schwab Tires, “the show features many top hot rods, radical customs, wicked street machines, hot trucks, motorcycles and more.”
Boise — Mood Swing at Bar 365, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Monday
Virtual — QSA, 5 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Tuesday
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 9:30 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org/silverstone.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Wednesday
Virtual — LatinX Book Club — March Read and Meet, 7 p.m. Rediscovered Books. rdbooks.org.
Virtual — Readings & Conversations with Laila Lalami, 7:30 p.m., The Cabin. thecabinidaho.org. Tickets $25.
Thursday
Boise — Buddy DeVore & Bernie Reilly at Bar 365, 6 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — Women’s Voices Book Club March Read and Meet, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books. rdbooks.org.